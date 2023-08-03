ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

2Q23 net revenues of $1.9 billion, +4% y/y

2Q23 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, +43% y/y

2Q23 adj. diluted earnings per share of $1.43, +8% y/y

2Q23 operating income of $955 million, +10% y/y; adj. operating income of $1.1 billion, +5% y/y

2Q23 operating margin of 51%; adj. operating margin of 60% Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which were highlighted by another quarter of revenue and earnings per share growth. Amidst an uncertain macro environment, customers continue to access our networks to manage risk, consume data and drive workflow efficiencies. As we look to the second half of the year and beyond, we remain focused on driving innovation, helping to serve our customers' risk management needs and delivering value to our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $799 million on $1.9 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.42. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $802 million in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.43. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Through the first half of the year, we have once again grown revenues, operating income, cash flow and earnings per share. This performance is a clear testament to the strength of our strategically diversified business model and to our ability to successfully execute amidst a dynamic macro economic environment. As we look to the second half of 2023, we are focused on strategically investing in future growth and creating value for our stockholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.9 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.1 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $546 million and mortgage technology revenues of $249 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $933 million for the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $756 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $955 million and the operating margin was 51%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.1 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 60%.

$ (in millions) Net

Revenue Op

Margin Adj Op

Margin 2Q23 Exchanges $1,093 72% 73% Fixed Income and Data Services $546 35% 43% Mortgage Technology $249 (7)% 40% Consolidated $1,888 51% 60% 2Q23 2Q22 % Chg Recurring Revenue $955 $930 2% Transaction Revenue, net $933 $884 6%

Exchanges Segment Results

Second quarter exchange net revenues were $1.1 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $311 million and on an adjusted basis, were $293 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $782 million and the operating margin was 72%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $800 million and the adjusted operating margin was 73%.

$ (in millions) 2Q23 2Q22 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue, net: Energy $355 $265 34% 33% Ags and Metals 77 61 27% 27% Financials(2) 104 123 (16)% (16)% Cash Equities and Equity Options 96 99 (3)% (3)% OTC and Other(3) 104 108 (3)% (3)% Data and Connectivity Services 231 218 6% 6% Listings 126 131 (5)% (5)% Segment Revenue $1,093 $1,005 9% 9% Recurring Revenue $357 $349 2% 2% Transaction Revenue, net $736 $656 12% 12%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q22, 1.2568 and 1.0648, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Second quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $546 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $356 million and adjusted operating expenses were $313 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $190 million and the operating margin was 35%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $233 million and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.

$ (in millions) 2Q23 2Q22 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $28 $25 17% 17% CDS Clearing 84 66 26% 25% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 277 274 1% 1% Other Data and Network Services 157 147 7% 7% Segment Revenue $546 $512 7% 6% Recurring Revenue $434 $421 3% 3% Transaction Revenue $112 $91 23% 23%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q22, 1.2568 and 1.0648, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Second quarter mortgage technology revenues were $249 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $266 million and adjusted operating expenses were $150 million in the second quarter. Segment operating loss for the second quarter was $17 million and the operating margin was (7)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $99 million and the adjusted operating margin was 40%.

$ (in millions) 2Q23 2Q22 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $170 $196 (13)% Closing Solutions 47 66 (28)% Data and Analytics 24 24 (5)% Other 8 11 (32)% Segment Revenue $249 $297 (16)% Recurring Revenue $164 $160 2% Transaction Revenue $85 $137 (38)%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2023 was $1.8 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $1.7 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $2.9 billion and outstanding debt was $18.1 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Through the second quarter of 2023, ICE paid $472 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

ICE's full year 2023 Mortgage Technology recurring revenue growth is now expected to be in the low-single digits.

ICE's full year 2023 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $3.675 billion to $3.725 billion. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are now expected to be in a range of $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion.

to $3.725 billion. Adjusted operating expenses are now expected to be in a range of $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion. ICE's third quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $910 million to $920 million. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $760 million to $770 million.

to $920 million. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $760 million to $770 million. ICE's third quarter 2023 GAAP non-operating expense (2) is expected to be in the range of $80 million to $85 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $70 million to $75 million.

is expected to be in the range of $80 million to $85 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $70 million to $75 million. ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 560 million to 564 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 2023 and 3Q23 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, pending Black Knight acquisition costs, Ellie Mae integration costs, and accruals related to regulatory settlements. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees and net interest on pre-acquisition related debt.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2023 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 929-526-1599 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 258641 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the third quarter 2023 earnings has been scheduled for November 2nd, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Revenues: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Exchanges $ 3,214 $ 3,247 $ 1,541 $ 1,604 Fixed income and data services 1,109 1,021 546 512 Mortgage technology 485 604 249 297 Total revenues 4,808 4,872 2,336 2,413 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 175 174 56 123 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 849 985 392 476 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 3,784 3,713 1,888 1,814 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 703 714 351 355 Professional services 57 69 29 35 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 46 62 25 53 Technology and communication 345 344 173 169 Rent and occupancy 45 41 25 20 Selling, general and administrative 137 112 63 57 Depreciation and amortization 527 510 267 256 Total operating expenses 1,860 1,852 933 945 Operating income 1,924 1,861 955 869 Other income/(expense): Interest income 193 9 102 8 Interest expense (351 ) (264 ) (175 ) (161 ) Other income/(expense), net (70 ) (35 ) (35 ) 23 Total other income/(expense), net (228 ) (290 ) (108 ) (130 ) Income before income tax expense 1,696 1,571 847 739 Income tax expense 207 338 32 173 Net income $ 1,489 $ 1,233 $ 815 $ 566 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (35 ) (21 ) (16 ) (11 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 1,454 $ 1,212 $ 799 $ 555 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 2.60 $ 2.17 $ 1.43 $ 0.99 Diluted $ 2.59 $ 2.16 $ 1.42 $ 0.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 560 560 560 558 Diluted 561 562 561 560

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of June 30, 2023 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,877 $ 1,799 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 5,413 6,149 Restricted short-term investments 735 - Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 86,917 141,990 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 1,412 5,382 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,313 1,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 555 458 Total current assets 99,222 156,947 Property and equipment, net 1,718 1,767 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 21,134 21,111 Other intangible assets, net 12,814 13,090 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 205 405 Long-term restricted investments 199 - Other non-current assets 991 1,018 Total other non-current assets 35,343 35,624 Total assets $ 136,283 $ 194,338 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 919 $ 866 Section 31 fees payable 173 223 Accrued salaries and benefits 226 352 Deferred revenue 437 170 Short-term debt - 4 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 86,917 141,990 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 1,412 5,382 Other current liabilities 120 184 Total current liabilities 90,204 149,171 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,256 3,493 Long-term debt 18,128 18,118 Accrued employee benefits 156 160 Non-current operating lease liability 218 254 Other non-current liabilities 432 381 Total non-current liabilities 22,190 22,406 Total liabilities 112,394 171,577 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,276 ) (6,225 ) Additional paid-in capital 14,449 14,313 Retained earnings 15,925 14,943 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (284 ) (331 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity 23,820 22,706 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 69 55 Total equity 23,889 22,761 Total liabilities and equity $ 136,283 $ 194,338

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Six Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $2,190 $2,088 $1,109 $1,021 $485 $604 $3,784 $3,713 Operating expenses 631 603 699 692 530 557 1,860 1,852 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 33 33 85 93 183 180 301 306 Less: Transaction and integration costs - - - - 46 60 46 60 Less: Other 17 - - - - - 17 - Adjusted operating expenses $581 $570 $614 $599 $301 $317 $1,496 $1,486 Operating income/(loss) $1,559 $1,485 $410 $329 $(45) $47 $1,924 $1,861 Adjusted operating income $1,609 $1,518 $495 $422 $184 $287 $2,288 $2,227 Operating margin 71% 71% 37% 32% (9)% 8% 51% 50% Adjusted operating margin 73% 73% 45% 41% 38% 47% 60% 60%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,093 $1,005 $546 $512 $249 $297 $1,888 $1,814 Operating expenses 311 304 356 338 266 303 933 945 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 17 17 43 44 91 92 151 153 Less: Transaction and integration costs - - - - 25 52 25 52 Less: Other 1 - - - - - 1 - Adjusted operating expenses $293 $287 $313 $294 $150 $159 $756 $740 Operating income/(loss) $782 $701 $190 $174 $(17) $(6) $955 $869 Adjusted operating income $800 $718 $233 $218 $99 $138 $1,132 $1,074 Operating margin 72% 70% 35% 34% (7)% (2)% 51% 48% Adjusted operating margin 73% 71% 43% 43% 40% 46% 60% 59%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months

Ended June 30,

2023 Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Net income attributable to ICE $ 1,454 $ 1,212 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 301 306 Add: Transaction and integration costs 46 60 Add/(Less): Net interest (income)/expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and debt extinguishment (12 ) 48 Less: Gain on sale of Euroclear equity investment and dividends received - (41 ) Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees 65 57 Add: Other 17 9 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (112 ) (123 ) Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (85 ) 15 Less: Other tax adjustments (81 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 1,593 $ 1,543 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.59 $ 2.16 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.84 $ 2.75 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 561 562

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30,

2023 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Net income attributable to ICE $ 799 $ 555 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 151 153 Add: Transaction and integration costs 25 52 Add/(Less): Net interest (income)/expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and debt extinguishment (6 ) 48 Less: Gain on sale of Euroclear equity investment and dividends received - (41 ) Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees 30 15 Add: Other 1 - Less: Income tax effect for the above items (55 ) (65 ) Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (86 ) 22 Less: Other tax adjustments (57 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 802 $ 739 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.42 $ 0.99 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.32 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 561 560

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $1,805 $1,725 Less: Capital expenditures (61 ) (70 ) Less: Capitalized software development costs (142 ) (134 ) Free cash flow 1,602 1,521 Add/(Less): Section 31 fees, net 50 (115 ) Adjusted free cash flow $1,652 $1,406

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

