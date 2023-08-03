CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets, today announced consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. This press release is supplemented by an earnings slide deck appearing on the Company's investor relations page at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

The following represents a summary of certain operating results (unaudited). See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2 and 3.

Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change GAAP Revenue $ 377,984 $ 321,336 17.6 % GAAP Operating Income $ 13,776 $ 4,113 234.9 % GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 3.6 % 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,100 $ 31,653 26.7 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue 10.6 % 9.9 %

Bryan King, CEO and Chairman of the Board, said, " Our business delivered outstanding results during the second quarter as total revenue grew by 17.6%. GAAP operating income more than tripled and adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.4 million or nearly 27%, representing 10.6% of revenue. We continued to expand our margin profile with strong execution and performance during the first half of 2023 driven by broad-based contributions across our market leading businesses. We continue to strategically focus on generating shareholder value by driving sales growth, improving profitability and generating incremental cash flow.

" Our second quarter included just over three weeks of Hisco results, which we acquired in June, and we are well underway integrating Hisco's business into DSG. Combining Hisco into our TestEquity business expands our customer base, geographic reach and product offerings while driving additional scale and cost synergies to the entire DSG platform.

" We are closely monitoring the demand environment in light of continued tightening of monetary policy to emphasize on growth segments to drive revenues. While certain end markets moderated somewhat during the second quarter, we continue to invest in those initiatives we believe will fuel profitable growth across the DSG companies. Our asset light business model, combined with our focus on growing operating cash flows and accelerating returns on invested capital, positions us well to enhance long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. King.

Second Quarter Highlights (1)

GAAP revenue was $378.0 million, an increase of $56.6 million or 17.6%, which included $43.4 million of additional revenue from companies acquired in 2022 and 2023 other than Lawson Products.

GAAP operating income increased by $9.7 million from the prior year period to $13.8 million representing 3.6% of GAAP revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.7% from the prior year period to $40.1 million or 10.6% of revenue.

Diluted income per share was $0.14 for the quarter compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.52 in the second quarter 2023 compared to $0.36 for the same period a year ago.

On June 8, 2023, DSG completed the acquisition of HIS Company, Inc., a Texas corporation ("Hisco"), for total purchase consideration of $270.4 million, net of acquired cash, with a potential additional cash earn-out payment and potential employee retention payments of $37.5 million, payable in cash or DSG common stock. DSG funded the transaction through a combination of our expanded credit facility and approximately $100 million of equity raised in a common stock rights offering to existing stockholders. Hisco sales following the completion of the acquisition in the quarter were approximately $28.0 million and is included in the TestEquity reportable segment.

The Company ended the quarter with $189.6 million of availability under its committed credit facility and $44.2 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

The following represents a summary of certain operating results for each reportable segment and our All Other category (unaudited). See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in tables 2 and 3.

Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity All Other Consolidated DSG (Dollars in thousands) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 119,147 $ 107,334 $ 108,274 $ 99,792 $ 136,067 $ 97,874 $ 14,496 $ 16,336 $ 377,984 $ 321,336 GAAP Operating Income $ 8,470 $ (2,562 ) $ 8,778 $ 5,390 $ (3,182 ) $ 471 $ (290 ) $ 814 $ 13,776 $ 4,113 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,070 $ 9,405 $ 13,142 $ 11,915 $ 9,493 $ 8,647 $ 1,395 $ 1,686 $ 40,100 $ 31,653 GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 7.1 % (2.4 )% 8.1 % 5.4 % (2.3 )% 0.5 % (2.0 )% 5.0 % 3.6 % 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue 13.5 % 8.8 % 12.1 % 11.9 % 7.0 % 8.8 % 9.6 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 9.9 %

Note Regarding Reverse Merger Accounting

As a result of the April 1, 2022 strategic combination of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity, the Company's financial results are reported under reverse merger accounting treatment as required by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Accordingly, Lawson Products results are included only for the periods following the April 1, 2022 merger closing date. GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include the combined results of Gexpro Services and TestEquity, and the results of Lawson Products only subsequent to April 1, 2022. GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include the results of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and TestEquity.

Conference Call

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss second quarter 2023 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 3, 2023. The conference call is available by direct dial at 1-888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 1-973-528-0011 from outside of the U.S. The participant access code is 360415. A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone approximately two hours after completion of the call through August 17, 2023. Callers can access the replay by dialing 1-877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 1-919-882-2331 outside the U.S. The passcode for the replay is 48695. A streaming audio of the call and an archived replay will also be available on the investor relations page of Distribution Solutions Group's website. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company's investor relations home page at https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG") is a premier multi-platform specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves approximately 170,000 customers in several diverse end markets supported by approximately 3,800 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

For more information on Distribution Solutions Group please visit www.distributionsolutionsgroup.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. The terms "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplates," "continues," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "if," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. DSG can give no assurance that any goal or plan set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and DSG cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date made. DSG undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks associated with DSG's business are also discussed from time to time in the reports DSG files with the SEC, including DSG's Annual Report on Form 10-K, DSG's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and DSG's Current Reports on Form 8-K. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (i) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the mergers; (ii) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the mergers results in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (iii) any problems arising in combining the businesses of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; and (iv) the risks that DSG may encounter difficulties integrating the business of DSG and Hisco, that DSG may not achieve the anticipated synergies contemplated with respect to the transaction and that certain assumptions with respect to Hisco's business or the transaction could prove to be inaccurate.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,244 $ 24,554 Restricted cash 20,607 186 Accounts receivable, less allowances 238,705 166,301 Inventories, net 326,236 264,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,999 22,773 Total current assets 662,791 478,188 Property, plant and equipment, net 113,329 64,395 Rental equipment, net 27,106 27,139 Goodwill 398,663 348,048 Deferred tax asset 7 189 Intangible assets, net 277,537 227,994 Cash value of life insurance 17,628 17,166 Right of use operating lease assets 65,772 46,755 Other assets 7,246 5,736 Total assets $ 1,570,079 $ 1,215,610 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 88,977 $ 80,486 Current portion of long-term debt 32,386 16,352 Current portion of lease liabilities 12,836 9,964 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 92,999 62,677 Total current liabilities 227,198 169,479 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 558,845 395,825 Lease liabilities 57,735 39,828 Deferred tax liability 25,905 23,834 Other liabilities 24,403 23,649 Total liabilities 894,086 652,615 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, issued and outstanding - None - - Common stock, $1 par value: Authorized - 35,000,000 shares Issued - 23,667,064 and 19,730,362 shares, respectively Outstanding - 23,349,735 and 19,416,784 shares, respectively 23,350 19,417 Capital in excess of par value 688,983 591,796 Retained deficit (16,809 ) (25,736 ) Treasury stock - 317,329 and 313,578 shares, respectively (12,697 ) (12,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,834 ) (9,956 ) Total stockholders' equity 675,993 562,995 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,570,079 $ 1,215,610

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 377,984 $ 321,336 $ 726,254 $ 475,421 Cost of goods sold 241,961 206,781 457,360 319,982 Gross profit 136,023 114,555 268,894 155,439 Selling, general and administrative expenses 122,247 110,442 238,397 148,338 Operating income (loss) 13,776 4,113 30,497 7,101 Interest expense (9,492 ) (3,751 ) (17,162 ) (10,607 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (2,814 ) - (3,395 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 36 (5,693 ) (21 ) (5,693 ) Other income (expense), net (761 ) (182 ) (1,736 ) 774 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,559 (8,327 ) 11,578 (11,820 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 535 (3,612 ) 2,647 (4,568 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,024 $ (4,715 ) $ 8,931 $ (7,252 ) Basic income (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.14 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.47 ) Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.14 $ (0.23 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.47 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 21,810,618 20,343,028 21,467,599 15,347,943 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 21,997,507 20,343,028 21,652,609 15,347,943

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 8,931 $ (7,252 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,306 22,335 Amortization of debt issue costs 1,002 421 Extinguishment of debt - 3,395 Stock-based compensation 4,392 4,013 Deferred income taxes 86 (420 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 21 5,693 Gain on sale of rental equipment (1,377 ) (1,821 ) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 215 - Charge for step-up of acquired inventory 716 - Net realizable value and reserve adjustment for obsolete and excess inventory - 1,377 Bad debt expense 933 244 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4,799 ) (27,639 ) Inventories 962 (28,983 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,405 ) (13,777 ) Accounts payable (8,936 ) (5,254 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (624 ) 9,957 Other changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,041 (1,832 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,464 (39,543 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,796 ) (3,410 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (252,007 ) (113,781 ) Purchases of rental equipment (5,990 ) (4,878 ) Proceeds from sale of rental equipment 2,969 6,783 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (262,824 ) (115,286 ) Financing activities Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 161,684 166,200 Payments on revolving lines of credit (274,134 ) (67,687 ) Proceeds from term loans 305,000 377,552 Payments on term loans (11,250 ) (307,490 ) Deferred financing costs (3,419 ) (11,415 ) Proceeds from rights offering, net of offering costs of $1,531 98,469 - Shares repurchased held in treasury (171 ) (78 ) Payment of financing lease principal (249 ) (39 ) Payment of earnout (1,000 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 274,930 157,043 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 541 1,181 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 40,111 3,395 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,740 14,671 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 64,851 $ 18,066 Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,244 $ 17,872 Restricted cash 20,607 194 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 64,851 $ 18,066

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 1 - Selected Segment Financial Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenue: Lawson Products $ 119,147 $ 107,334 Gexpro Services 108,274 99,792 TestEquity 136,067 97,874 Other 14,496 16,336 Total $ 377,984 $ 321,336 Operating Income: Lawson Products $ 8,470 $ (2,562 ) Gexpro Services 8,778 5,390 TestEquity (3,182 ) 471 Other (290 ) 814 Total $ 13,776 $ 4,113

DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. SEC REGULATION G GAAP RECONCILIATIONS The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflections of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes for all periods certain non-operational items that impact the overall comparability. See Tables below for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Q2 2023 and Q2 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Lawson Products Gexpro Services TestEquity All Other Consolidated DSG Quarter Ended Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 119,147 $ 107,334 $ 108,274 $ 99,792 $ 136,067 $ 97,874 $ 14,496 $ 16,336 $ 377,984 $ 321,336 GAAP Operating Income $ 8,470 $ (2,562 ) $ 8,778 $ 5,390 $ (3,182 ) $ 471 $ (290 ) $ 814 $ 13,776 $ 4,113 Depreciation and amortization 4,498 4,522 4,026 4,093 5,560 5,761 500 370 14,584 14,746 Adjustments: Merger/integration costs(1) - 1,818 150 2,160 - 1,812 - - 150 5,790 Stock-based compensation(2) 2,188 4,013 - - - - - - 2,188 4,013 Severance and acquisition related retention expenses(3) 119 449 23 45 2,295 458 - 1 2,437 953 Acquisition related costs(4) 651 - 153 189 4,104 145 - - 4,908 334 Inventory step-up(5) - 1,165 - - 716 - - 457 716 1,622 Other non-recurring(6) 144 - 12 38 - - 1,185 44 1,341 82 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,070 $ 9,405 $ 13,142 $ 11,915 $ 9,493 $ 8,647 $ 1,395 $ 1,686 $ 40,100 $ 31,653 GAAP Operating income as a percent of GAAP Revenue 7.1 % (2.4 )% 8.1 % 5.4 % (2.3 )% 0.5 % (2.0 )% 5.0 % 3.6 % 1.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of GAAP Revenue 13.5 % 8.8 % 12.1 % 11.9 % 7.0 % 8.8 % 9.6 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 9.9 %

(1) Merger transaction costs related to the negotiation, review and execution of the merger agreements relating to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services and subsequent integration costs (2) Expense primarily for stock-based compensation, of which a portion varies with the Company's stock price (3) Includes severance expense for actions taken in 2023 and 2022, not related to a formal restructuring plan and acquisition related retention expenses for the Hisco acquisition (4) Expense for acquisition related costs, unrelated to the business combination of Lawson Products, TestEquity and Gexpro Services (5) Inventory fair value step-up adjustment for Lawson resulting from the reverse merger acquisition accounting (6) Other non-recurring costs consist of non-capitalized deferred financing costs incurred in conjunction with the 2023 credit agreement amendment, certain non-recurring strategic projects and other non-recurring items

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Amount Diluted

EPS(2) Net income (loss) as reported per GAAP $ 3,024 $ 0.14 $ (4,715 ) $ (0.23 ) Pretax adjustments: Acquisition related costs 4,908 0.22 334 0.02 Stock-based compensation 2,188 0.10 4,013 0.20 Merger/integration costs 150 0.01 5,790 0.28 Severance and acquisition related retention expenses 2,437 0.11 953 0.05 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (36 ) - 5,693 0.28 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,814 0.14 Inventory step-up 716 0.03 1,622 0.08 Other non-recurring 1,341 0.06 82 - Total pretax adjustments 11,704 0.53 21,301 1.05 Tax effect on adjustments(1) (3,394 ) (0.15 ) (9,245 ) (0.46 ) Total adjustments, net of tax 8,310 0.38 12,056 0.59 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 11,334 $ 0.52 $ 7,341 $ 0.36

(1) Tax effected at quarterly tax rate of 29.0% and 43.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, excluding discrete items. (2) Pretax adjustments to diluted EPS calculated on 21.998 million and 20.343 million diluted shares for the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

