

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point in a three-way split vote on Thursday.



Six member of the Monetary Policy Committee including Governor Andrew Bailey voted to lift the bank rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent.



Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann preferred to raise the rate by 50 basis points, while Swati Dhingra voted to hold the rate at 5.00 percent.



The bank has lifted the benchmark rate over the last fourteen consecutive policy sessions, taking it to the current 5.25 percent.



A majority of members said the monetary stance was weighing on economic activity but a quarter-point increase in Bank Rate at this meeting was necessary to address the risks from greater inflation persistence.



'If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required,' the bank said.



The bank expects inflation to fall significantly to around 5.0 percent by the end of the year. However, services price inflation is projected to remain elevated at close to its current rate in the near term.



