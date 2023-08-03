AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations AI-Powered Digital Health Platform Accelerating Momentum in Global Markets

Highlights:

Digital Health Subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, Reports Multiple Contracts and Pilot Studies Signed Since January Launch

Increasing Traction Achieved in Europe and South America in Multiple Healthcare Verticals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has made significant strides following the successful launch of their flagship product, the AI-driven Alakin Digital Health Platform. Since its introduction into the market in January of 2023, the Alakin platform has gained considerable traction in the markets of France and Brazil, particularly in vertical private clinics, clinical trials, the public health sector, and the occupational health space.

Fabrice Pakin, CEO and Co-founder of Tech2heal, expressed his excitement about the remarkable traction gained by the Alakin Digital Health Platform since its MVP release in January. He shared, "We are thrilled to witness the tremendous response that the Alakin Digital Health Platform has received. Since its launch, we have successfully introduced Alakin to 13 diverse potential customers across the healthcare industry, ranging from startups to large corporations. Each of these 13 introductions have yielded significant business opportunities, already resulting in several signed commercial contracts and numerous agreements to conduct pilot testing of our platform. The widespread adoption by private clinics, integration in clinical trials, deployment in popular health centers, and application in occupational health further validate the transformative capabilities of Alakin across various healthcare domains."

Vertical private clinics have particularly embraced the Alakin platform, leveraging its high level of configurability to create tailored care pathways for different conditions based on their specific organizational needs. The platform's patient engagement features and AI-based administrative task automation contribute to more efficient and engaging healthcare experiences for both patients and care team members.

In the realm of clinical trials, the Alakin platform has been chosen as the backbone for a comprehensive 5-year study aimed at improving the health of the population aged between 50 and 70. By facilitating remote patient monitoring and telehealth services, the platform enables researchers to collect valuable data and provide proactive care, ultimately enhancing the well-being of study participants.

In Brazil's public health sector, the Alakin platform has been deployed in popular health centers in a large city, leading to enhanced population health initiatives and better access to healthcare services. The platform's capabilities contribute to improved health outcomes for the community, addressing critical healthcare challenges.

Moreover, the Alakin platform is gaining significant traction in the occupational health space, where it addresses the growing issue of absenteeism. Employers increasingly recognize the value of proactive health and quality-of-life policies, and Alakin provides a powerful solution for managing and improving employee health.

Tech2heal's Alakin Digital Health Platform is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery, empowering healthcare professionals, researchers, and institutions with advanced tools and automation. The platform's AI-powered capabilities facilitate a shift towards patient-centered care, improving outcomes and alleviating the global scarcity of healthcare professionals.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

