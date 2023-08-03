Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, prior to the U.S. market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (877) 317-6789 for domestic callers and (412) 317-6789 for international callers. Once dialed in ask to be joined to the Oncocyte Corporation call.

The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentation" section of the Company's website at? https://investors.oncocyte.com . A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.?

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft, DetermaIO, and DetermaCNI are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Oncocyte

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771952/Oncocyte-To-Announce-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results