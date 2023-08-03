Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Announces Collaboration with the NBA Atlanta Hawks Luxury Suites

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Nitches, Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH), a dynamic leader in the textiles and liquor industries, is pleased to announce its resounding success at the recent Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) Conference and Tradeshow. The event has paved the way for exciting opportunities, including a prestigious collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks luxury suites, where the company will design and manufacture executive staff clothing. The team at Nitches is deeply honored to work with the Hawks and extend their expertise in providing premium clothing experiences. Nitches has been securing potential projects with various sports teams, stadiums, and organizations, set to take place in Q3 and Q4.

Regarding Tover, Nitches is thrilled about the brand's potential to enter premium sections of various sports teams' lounges. While specific teams cannot be disclosed at this time, due to the nature of the negotiations, Nitches is excited to provide sports enthusiasts with the opportunity to enjoy Tover Whiskey during their favorite team's victories. In fact, the Company has been in talks with several luxury suite directors for various MLB, NBA and NCAA teams to provide a Tover Branded Bar and custom Spirits for winning celebrations.

"Our participation in the ALSD has been nothing short of remarkable," said John Morgan, CEO of Nitches. "We made invaluable connections that will fuel our growth in the premium market, particularly with Tover Whiskey. These relationships, Such as one with the Atlanta Hawks Luxury suite directors will allow us to achieve extraordinary milestones more swiftly and attract high-caliber clients."

Premium Highlights:

With the spotlight on Tover Whiskey and its potential placement in stadiums and sports lounges within the premium sector, Nitches is primed for mass adoption and increased visibility. The outlook for the company is promising, with exponential growth expected due to this strategic move.

Nitches continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving shareholder value, leveraging its diverse revenue streams in the textiles and liquor industries. As the company moves forward with groundbreaking projects and significant partnerships, investors can anticipate exceptional financial results in the quarters ahead.

The outlook for the liquor sector remains promising, with industry reports projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the next five years. Nitches is strategically positioned to capitalize on this market growth, thanks to its premium spirits like Tover and the planned expansion into sports teams' premium lounges.

The premium sports industry also continues to thrive, with increasing alcohol consumption in premium sections. Recent surveys indicate a notable 25% rise in premium seat alcohol purchases at major sports events. Nitches' strategic focus on providing premium clothing and merchandise to enhance fan experiences aligns perfectly with this upward trend.

