With electric vehicles (EVs) changing the face of motoring, Dover Fueling Solutions' Lise-Lotte Nordholm considers what the service stations of the future could look like.As Europe moves towards its decarbonization targets with sales of internal combustion engine cars to be banned at various points between 2030 and 2035, and alternative fuels no longer merely optional, gas station owners are pausing to reimagine the future of the forecourt. Alongside changing driving habits, our collective approach to driving is changing too. Service stations across the EU will likely be revamped to provide drivers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...