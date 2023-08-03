

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.37 billion, or $5.61 per share. This compares with $741 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 48.8% to $4.10 billion from $8.01 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.37 Bln. vs. $741 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.61 vs. $2.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q2): $4.10 Bln vs. $8.01 Bln last year.



