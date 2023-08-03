

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $968 million, or $8.50 per share. This compares with $852 million, or $7.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.182 billion or $10.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $3.158 billion from $2.857 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $968 Mln. vs. $852 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.50 vs. $7.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.84 -Revenue (Q2): $3.158 Bln vs. $2.857 Bln last year.



