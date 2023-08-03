

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $357 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kellogg Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $4.04 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $357 Mln. vs. $326 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.03 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $4.04 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



