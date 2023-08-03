Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2GF | ISIN: US18978H2013 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.08.23
22:00 Uhr
2,160 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.08.2023 | 14:26
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at Benzinga's Virtual Biotech Conference

Live moderated webcast fireside chat on August 3rd at 11:35 AM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals will participate in a fireside chat at Benzinga's Virtual Biotech Conference on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET.

Benzinga's Virtual Biotech Conference will spotlight the leaders of biotech and feature the hottest companies in the biotech space today. For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Benzinga website here.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Benzinga YouTube TV.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771953/CNS-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-Benzingas-Virtual-Biotech-Conference

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.