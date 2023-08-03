CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at Benzinga's Virtual Biotech Conference

Live moderated webcast fireside chat on August 3rd at 11:35 AM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals will participate in a fireside chat at Benzinga's Virtual Biotech Conference on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET.

Benzinga's Virtual Biotech Conference will spotlight the leaders of biotech and feature the hottest companies in the biotech space today. For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Benzinga website here.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Benzinga YouTube TV.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771953/CNS-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-Benzingas-Virtual-Biotech-Conference