Wood Mackenzie expects 270 GW of new global PV capacity in 2023, up 33% year on year. However, the annual growth rate is anticipated to fall to 1% in 2024 and 5% in 2025. Wood Mackenzie forecasts that newly installed PV capacity will reach approximately 270 GW throughout the world this year. This projected growth, if confirmed by final figures, will indicate a substantial 33% increase from 2022. The research firm predicts a modest 1% year-on-year expansion in the global solar market for 2024, followed by a 5% increase in 2025. However, a potential decline of 1% is anticipated in 2026. Notably, ...

