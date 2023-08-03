

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Software, data and analytics company Black Knight, Inc. (BKI), which is in deal to be acquired by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), reported Thursday that its second-quarter net earnings attributable to the company increased to $55.3 million from last year's $40.3 million.



Earnings per share were $0.35, compared to $0.26 in the prior year.



Adjusted net earnings were $69.2 million or $0.44 per share, compared to last year's $100.5 million or $0.65 per share.



On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues declined 7 percent to $368.2 million from last year's $394.5 million. Revenue declined 4% on an organic basis. The Street was looking for revenues of $376.51 million.



As a result of the proposed ICE Transaction, Black Knight said it has suspended the practice of providing guidance.



In addition, the company will not be hosting a conference call related to its second quarter 2023 financial results.



