Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
WKN: A3D37R | ISIN: US47010C7065 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JAA
Tradegate
02.08.23
18:26 Uhr
0,575 Euro
+0,005
+0,88 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.08.2023 | 14:38
Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Present Aug 4th at Wall Street Wonders Investment Group Luncheon in NYC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president and CEO, is presenting at an invitation-only lunch gathering of the Wall Street Wonders Investment Group in New York City at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Friday August 4, 2023.

The Wall Street Wonders Investment Group is comprised of fund managers, money managers, retail brokers, family offices, high net worth individuals, analysts, and financiers.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that company management will present at a gathering of the Wall Street Wonders Investment Group on Friday August 4, 2023. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771840/Jaguar-Health-to-Present-Aug-4th-at-Wall-Street-Wonders-Investment-Group-Luncheon-in-NYC

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
