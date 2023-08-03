Ice Box Network: Digi Point Media Launches the Icebox Network

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Digi Point Media, a leading technology solutions provider in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, is proud to announce the launch of the Icebox Network. Digi Point's new network of screens offered on ice merchandisers located inside major retail brands, including grocery, convenience, liquor and home improvement stores, provides point-of-purchase advertising and promotional opportunities.





Icebox Network Indoor Install

Located at eye level, the sizzling HD display of the Ice Box Network is primed to draw the attention of all shoppers.

"The launch of the Icebox Network marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the retail advertising industry," said Paul Calce, CEO of Digi Point Media. "By combining our expertise in advertising and technology solutions, we are poised to expand quickly to major retailers in key markets and redefine the way customers engage with brands."

This groundbreaking collaboration aims to revolutionize the advertising landscape by delivering unparalleled access to customers nationwide at critical moments in the in-person shopping journey. The advertising network will be installed with network-ready screens on top of existing ice merchandisers, and able to play video or static content. Calce says, "Often, these screens are in the immediate vicinity of an entrance, cash register or select merchandise. It's an incredible opportunity to add to a brand's message at a crucial moment."

In what will be a nationwide network, the first phase launched July 1 in Texas, covering the Dallas/Fort Worth, Waco, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso markets, and will be expanding its Texas footprint in the next phase, then moving into new markets throughout the country. Digi Point is in compliance with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code and TABC Administrative Rules, allowing advisements from breweries, distilleries, wholesalers and distributors.

About Digi Point Media: Digi Point Media is a leading technology solutions provider in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences, Digi Point Media offers a range of cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of modern advertisers.

