Veterans for Trump: Fulton County DA Fani Willis Gets Pushback From Georgia Republican Leaders on Forthcoming Possible Trump Indictment

Veterans for Trump calls on Georgia State Legislatures to investigate Willis and GA GOP publishes website challenging the narrative on the investigation.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First works closely with the Georgia State GOP. Stan Fitzgerald, national president of the vet's group, and Jared Craig, state chapter president, are based in the Atlanta area and have a working relationship with many GA party officials. Recently, the GA GOP launched an educational website pushing back on the narrative and the Veterans group is working to promote awareness to the site: https://electortruth.com





GA Senate Bill 92

Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission has the authority to investigate alleged misconduct by district attorneys

Attorney Jared Craig, a former prosecutor and Veterans for Trump GA State Chapter president, is calling on Georgia State Legislatures to investigate Fani Willis using the new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC). In May, Governor Brian Kemp signed senate bill 92 into law, which was sponsored by Senator Jason Anavitarte and others. The PAQC is given investigative authority by district attorneys and solicitors-general and can discipline, remove, or cause the involuntary retirement of those who meet the conditions for removal. https://gov.georgia.gov/press-releases/2023-05-05/gov-kemp-signs-legislation-creating-prosecuting-attorneys-qualifications

Jared Craig's reasoning for calling for the investigation is cited on the Veterans for Trump website: https://veteransfortrump.us/veterans-for-trump-calls-on-georgia-state-legislatures-to-investigate-willis-and-ga-gop-publishes-website-challenging-the-narrative-on-the-investigation.

Stan Fitzgerald, Veterans for Trump national president, has filed a Georgia bar complaint regarding Fani Willis using Jared Craig's opinions. https://twitter.com/RealSFitzgerald/status/1686458553739919378.

"GA Speaker Burns has appointed two attorneys to the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission: Joseph Cowart of Statesboro, Georgia, and Steve Scheer of Savannah, Georgia. The committee does not plan on accepting requests until October. We do not have months to wait; we urge the Georgia legislatures to act now," said Stan Fitzgerald.

