Cybersixgill Partners with Nisos to Deliver Threat Intelligence-as-a-Service to Help Solidify Companies' Proactive Security Posture

The Combination of Cybersixgill's Industry-Leading CTI with Nisos' Managed Intelligence Monitoring Helps Customers Augment Threat Analysis and Bolster Cyber Defenses

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today its strategic partnership with Nisos, a leader in Managed IntelligenceTM, to bridge the gap between intelligence and action through a combined managed threat intelligence service.

Through this partnership, Cybersixgill and Nisos enable customers to operationalize Cybersixgill's market-leading cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with Nisos' Managed Intelligence Monitoring service. The threat intelligence-as-a-service offering empowers organizations, particularly those with limited internal threat analysis resources, with services and support to take a proactive approach to CTI and bolster their cybersecurity posture.

The partnership combines the expertise of Nisos' world-class threat intelligence analyst team and Cybersixgill's vast threat intelligence data lake - the broadest data collection available, derived from millions of deep and dark web sources. Together, Cybersixgill and Nisos provide companies with an ideal solution for operationalizing threat intelligence data specific to their business, unique risks, and priorities.

"Many organizations lack cybersecurity resources and look to their service providers for guidance on mitigating risk. They want a partner that will proactively help them improve their security maturity and prioritize more effective cybersecurity efforts," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. "With Nisos' Managed Intelligence Monitoring and Cybersixgill's robust AI-driven cyber threat intelligence, companies gain the support and relevant data to proactively detect and respond to threats posing the greatest risk to their business before they're weaponized in an attack - protecting an organization's assets and the bottom line."

"Threat intelligence is critical to cybersecurity success, and teams are increasingly seeking ways to maximize the value they get from their CTI solutions. Nisos Managed Intelligence provides a turnkey solution for enterprises of all sizes and maturities to benefit from threat intelligence," said David Etue, Nisos CEO. "Our analysts have extensive intelligence backgrounds and hands-on CTI experience and operate as an extension of a client's team, delivering refined threat intelligence tailored to their unique needs. Together with Cybersixgill, we provide clients with a powerful solution to pinpoint critical threats and unmask adversaries in the deep and dark web before they cause their organizations harm."

Operationalizing the Broadest Intelligence Data Lake from the Deep, Dark Web

Cybersixgill delivers real-time actionable threat intelligence, giving security teams access to the industry's most comprehensive collection of contextual threat intelligence from the deep, dark, and clear web. Nisos' intelligence analysts have vast expertise in leveraging Cybersixgill's solutions to identify early indications of risk, triage potential threats, conduct deep-dive investigations, and alert clients to the threats which matter most to their organization.

The combined managed threat intelligence service offers several benefits to companies needing more resources to properly digest and operationalize CTI data and insights.

These benefits include:

Comprehensive Threat Intelligence Data : Cybersixgill's data lake, the broadest available using sources from the deep, dark, and clear web, empowers Nisos to provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date threat intelligence. This valuable intelligence lets clients stay informed about the latest risks and threats that could impact their business.

: Cybersixgill's data lake, the broadest available using sources from the deep, dark, and clear web, empowers Nisos to provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date threat intelligence. This valuable intelligence lets clients stay informed about the latest risks and threats that could impact their business. Expert Analysis : Nisos' analyst team has the expertise and experience to analyze threat intelligence data and provide finished intelligence with actionable insights. Nisos can help companies understand what threat data means for their business and provide specific recommendations regarding what actions they need to take to mitigate urgent risks.

: Nisos' analyst team has the expertise and experience to analyze threat intelligence data and provide finished intelligence with actionable insights. Nisos can help companies understand what threat data means for their business and provide specific recommendations regarding what actions they need to take to mitigate urgent risks. Customized Threat Intelligence : Solutions are tailored to each company's needs. Additionally, Nisos works with clients to understand their business, risk profile, and security goals and provides threat intelligence that is relevant and actionable.

: Solutions are tailored to each company's needs. Additionally, Nisos works with clients to understand their business, risk profile, and security goals and provides threat intelligence that is relevant and actionable. Simplified Operations : The Cybersixgill-Nisos managed service simplifies collating and operationalizing threat intelligence data. Further, Nisos helps clients clearly understand and execute the actions they need to take, allowing companies to focus on their core business.

Cybersixgill is showcasing its solutions, including the Nisos Cybersixgill threat intelligence-as-a-Service, at Black Hat USA 2023 in Business Meeting Room #485. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/events/black-hat-2023.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

About Nisos

Nisos is the Managed Intelligence Company. Our services enable security, intelligence, and trust & safety teams to leverage a world-class intelligence capability tailored to their needs. We fuse robust data collection with a deep understanding of the adversarial mindset delivering smarter defense and more effective responses against advanced cyberattacks, disinformation, and abuse of digital platforms. For more information, visit https://www.nisos.com. To discuss your threat intelligence needs, please visit https://www.nisos.com/contact/.

Media Contacts:

Cybersixgill North America

Liz Youngs

Trier and Company for Cybersixgill

Mobile: 1+843-412-6327

Email: lizyoungs@triercompany.com

Cybersixgill Israel

Ayelet Elani for Cybersixgill

Mobile: Israel 972-54-6242458

Email: Ayelet@davidmalits.com

Nisos

MikeWorldWide for Nisos

nisos@mww.com

SOURCE: Cybersixgill

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771934/Cybersixgill-Partners-with-Nisos-to-Deliver-Threat-Intelligence-as-a-Service-to-Help-Solidify-Companies-Proactive-Security-Posture