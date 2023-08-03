Middletown, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Delaware Investment Limited, a leading developer of luxury hospitality brands in emerging markets, has announced the launch of its first project in collaboration with Marriott International, Inc., the JW Marriott Safari Lodge in Serengeti, Tanzania.

The JW Marriott Safari Lodge will be a large luxury lodge, offering guests an unparalleled experience of the Serengeti National Park, one of the world's most iconic wildlife destinations. The lodge will feature spacious suites with private plunge pools, a spa and wellness center, a signature restaurant and bar, and a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the savanna.

The project is part of Delaware Investment Limited's vision of developing the world's most luxurious brands in Tanzania. The company believes that the country has enormous potential as a destination for discerning travellers who want to explore its rich natural and cultural heritage.

"We are excited to partner with Marriott International, Inc., one of the world's largest hospitality companies, to bring the JW Marriott brand to Tanzania for the first time," said Rishen Patel, CEO of Delaware Investment Limited.

"This project is a milestone for our company and for Tanzania's tourism sector. We are not only investors but also partners with the people of Tanzania. We also encourage other foreign investors interested in this market to follow suit and contribute to the nation's social and economic progress," he added.

Delaware Investment Limited is also committed to creating positive social and environmental impacts in the communities where it operates. The company will create over 100 jobs for local residents during the construction phase of the JW Marriott Safari Lodge, and expects to create another 100 jobs when the lodge opens.

In addition, the company has supported various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives through its non-profit arm, Give a Future Foundation. These include funding the construction of a maternity ward at a local hospital, building a girls' hostel for students, and organizing medical camps for patients with oral tumors.

For more information about Delaware Investment Limited and its projects, please visit https://www.delawareinvestments.co.

About Delaware Investment Limited

Delaware Investment Limited is a company that aims to connect American investors with the flourishing African luxury hospitality sector. The company, which is headquartered in Middletown, Delaware, USA, specializes in developing luxury hotel properties in prominent and emerging African markets, such as Tanzania. The company works with world-renowned hospitality companies such as Marriott International to create high-quality and sustainable projects that offer guests authentic and memorable experiences of the African natural and cultural heritage. The company's mission is to diversify the portfolios of American investors, contribute to the social and economic development of the African communities where it operates, and promote the growth and recognition of the African luxury hospitality sector.

Press Contact:

Roshni Ruparellia

info@delawareinvestments.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175912