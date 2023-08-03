Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - cbdMD (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA), one of the nation's leading providers of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the launch of its hemp-derived Delta 9 THC + CBD gummies - UPLIFT, ELEVATE, and RELAX - the brand's first line designed to give you a specific strain-like experience. The new lineup is designed to create a personalized morning to night routine that makes it easier than ever for consumers to incorporate these products into their daily lives.

The new line provides users with a gentler experience and a daily routine for energy and focus, stress relief, and calming effects - anytime, anywhere. The gummies are vegan and gluten-free, Farm Bill Compliant,* and legal to purchase in most states. As with all cbdMD products, UPLIFT, ELEVATE, and RELAX are third-party lab-tested for quality and consistency, and derived from U.S. hemp.

UPLIFT is a first-of-its-kind formulation that gives users an added boost of 25mg of caffeine, paired with a juicy burst of watermelon flavor, for extra energy with the THC & CBD for a Sativa-style experience.

is a first-of-its-kind formulation that gives users an added boost of 25mg of caffeine, paired with a juicy burst of watermelon flavor, for extra energy with the THC & CBD for a Sativa-style experience. ELEVATE features a bright lemon flavor in a balanced hybrid Sativa & Indica style blend to provide a boost of a better mood and steady chill.

features a bright lemon flavor in a balanced hybrid Sativa & Indica style blend to provide a boost of a better mood and steady chill. RELAX offers a soothing Indica-style experience perfect for chilling out any time in a fruity Tropical Punch flavor full of the Indica-style calming relaxation we all crave on long, lazy, summer days - or nights.

"As a company dedicated to being at the forefront of innovation, we are excited to launch our first specific strain-like experience, including our first Delta 9 Hemp Gummy with Caffeine," said cbdMD's interim CEO & CFO, Ronan Kennedy. "Our mission is to deliver the highest-quality health-focused products that consumers can trust, and our latest launch is no different. By combining high-quality U.S. hemp with bold flavors and benefit-driven strains, we hope to reach even more consumers and show them just how easy it is to make hemp a part of their everyday wellness routines."

To support the launch and keep the summer vibes flying high, cbdMD has also unveiled a Tropical Dream Getaway Sweepstakes! One lucky winner will receive an all-inclusive vacation for two at the luxurious Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii valued at $10,000! To learn more and how to enter visit https://sweepstakes.cbdmd.com/.

ELEVATE, RELAX, and UPLIFT each retail for $34.99 (30-count pouch), and are available to purchase at www.cbdmd.com. Must be 21 years or older to purchase. For more information about cbdMD, please visit cbdmd.com. Engage on social at @cbdmd.usa.

*Total hemp-derived Delta 9 THC concentration does not exceed 0.3% by weight. Consuming this product could result in the consumer failing a drug test for marijuana.

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our partnership with Dr. Vega, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, Interim CEO & CFO

+1 (704) 445-3064

IR@cbdmd.com

