MCE completes the AWS Foundational Technical Review to meet AWS' high standards for reliability, security, and operational excellence

MCE Systems, a leading provider of digital-first Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM) solutions, has officially joined the AWS Partner Network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803989054/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

MCE was approved after successfully completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review. This is a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by AWS to identify and mitigate technical risks in applicants' solutions.

By completing this review, AWS confirmed that MCE had met its reliability, security and operational excellence standards. It also validated MCE's cutting-edge dDLM solution, "MCE connect."

The achievement provides another demonstration of MCE Systems' commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences in the telco industry. MCE connect improves all device-related journeys. It gives store staff access to a secure web-based portal and iOS/Android application that provides digital-first support for: trade-in, onboarding (including content transfer), AI-led device diagnostics and cosmetic grading, and repair management.

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review and joined the AWS Partner Network," said Yuval Blumental, MCE's CEO. "I'm sure that, In collaboration with AWS, we can significantly expand our global reach."

To learn more, please visit www.mce.systems.

About MCE Systems

MCE as a pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE's dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing, trade-in instead of repair). Over its more than 17 years of experience, MCE has become a trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. Visit www.mce.systems.

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mce-systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230803989054/en/

Contacts:

Lucas Piedmonte

lucas.p@mce-sys.com