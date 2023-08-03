JetBlue [NASDAQ:JBLU] and Air Serbia today announced a new partnership making Air Serbia-operated flights available on JetBlue.com with a new codeshare agreement.

Beginning July 26, 2023, JetBlue placed its "B6" airline code on Air Serbia-operated nonstop flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) to Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG). Additionally, JetBlue plans on placing its "B6" code on other flights between Belgrade and points in Europe in the near future. Air Serbia plans to add their "JU" airline code to 25 destinations throughout the JetBlue network.

"We continuously look to expand our partnerships to offer more options to our customers. Air Serbia has been a successful interline partner since 2016 and we see great potential with this new codeshare," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "We welcome customers from Air Serbia aboard our flights, so they can experience our low fares and great service."

"We are very pleased with the future collaboration with JetBlue and believe that this significantly enhances the travel possibilities between the United States and destinations within the Air Serbia network, especially those in the broader Balkan region," said Jiri Marek, chief executive officer of Air Serbia.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, United Kingdom and France. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia operates scheduled, seasonal and charter flights to over 70 destinations in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, Asia and Africa, in passenger and cargo traffic. In cooperation with our airline partners, we also offer flights to international destinations in Asia, Australia, North America and Africa. In addition to Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, which is our base, Air Serbia also flies from Constantine the Great Airport in Niš and from International Airport Morava near Kraljevo. Air Serbia is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

