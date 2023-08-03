

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):



Earnings: $385 million in Q2 vs. -$185 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.54 in Q2 vs. -$1.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $428 million or $2.89 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.31 per share Revenue: $3.358 billion in Q2 vs. $3.181 billion in the same period last year.



