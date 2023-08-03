Anzeige
03.08.2023
World Mobile Token Announces Cross-Chain Bridges to BNB Chain and Ethereum

Chainwire 
03-Aug-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, England - World Mobile has announced the creation of dedicated cross-chain bridges to both BNB Chain and 
Ethereum. The deployments will provide a secure and convenient way for users to move World Mobile Token (WMT) between 
Cardano, BNB Chain and Ethereum. 
 
The implementation of cross-chain bridges is part of World Mobile's multi-chain strategy, designed to give more users 
exposure to its growing ecosystem. By introducing WMT to existing users of BNB Chain and Ethereum, World Mobile will 
enable more people to tap into its mobile data solution and reap the rewards. The initiative will also increase 
liquidity for WMT, making it easier for users to efficiently enter and exit positions. Both BNB Chain and Ethereum will 
be integrated into World Mobile's sidechain AyA, providing increased flexibility for its EarthNode operators. 
 
World Mobile's decision to bridge to BNB Chain and Ethereum comes hot on the heels of its partnership with Conflux 
Network, the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China. As part of that partnership, WMT was bridged into 
the Conflux blockchain, marking the first time WMT was bridged outside of the Cardano ecosystem. World Mobile's 
decision to add BNB Chain and Ethereum to its cross-chain destinations was driven by their speed, scalability and high 
number of active users. BNB Chain in particular has seen strong growth in recent times, surpassing the milestone of two 
million daily active users. 
 
Zachary Vann, Head of Token at World Mobile Token, said: "We are delighted to announce that World Mobile Token is now 
bridging to both BNB chain and Ethereum, two of the most influential and innovative blockchains in the crypto space. 
This is a significant step forward for our multi-chain strategy, as it will enable our token to access the rich and 
diverse ecosystems on both chains. It will also enhance the interoperability and liquidity of WMT, and support further 
growth of World Mobile's AyA sidechain." 
 
World Mobile's vision is to create a more inclusive and sustainable mobile ecosystem where users can earn revenue and 
have greater ownership over network infrastructure and data. Expanding its cross-chain reach is part of World Mobile's 
strategy to onboard more users and create more value for participants in its sharing economy. 
 
About World Mobile 
World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic 
freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and incentivizes people to 
be part of a sharing economy that taps into the trillion dollar global telecom market. Individuals and business owners 
around the world can operate nodes on its network and bring their community online while earning revenue. 
 
Learn more: https://worldmobile.io/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1695335 03-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
