Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Encourages Drivers To Take Safety Precautions As Students Head Back to School

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / As students head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is encouraging drivers to take precautions to keep students safe - especially as they get on and off the school bus and near crosswalks, as violations of school bus stop-arms put kids at risk for severe injuries.

Roughly 25 million students nationwide begin and end their day with a trip on a school bus. According to data from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), there are more than 17 million stop-arm violations each year in this country involving school buses. That means 17 million times each year, a young student's safety is at risk when they step on or off the school bus - which is most often when they are in a crosswalk. The National Safety Council reports that many children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are hit by the bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus, are between the ages of four and seven.

"Running a school bus stop-arm is not only extremely dangerous, it's also a crime," said Lee Coleman, Attorney, Founding Partner, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "We know these tragedies are preventable, and a few precautions can go a long way toward keeping children safe. Our hope is that by providing tips for drivers and parents ahead of the start of the school year, our students will be safer this fall as they walk in crosswalks or get on and off the bus."

To help parents and drivers, Hughes & Coleman has a school bus safety video outlining information for parents about school bus stop-arm violations. Parents and caregivers should also talk with their children about the following tips from the National Safety Council:

Stand 10-12 feet from the street and avoid roughhousing or playing at the bus stop.

Keep electronic equipment packed away as you prepare to board. Never use an electronic device or wear earbuds when walking to the bus stop or when getting on or off the bus.

Once on the bus, be sure to keep the aisle clear of books, bags, etc.

Do not distract the bus driver.

Use the handrail when getting on or off the bus.

Do not cross in front of the bus until the driver tells you it's OK.

For drivers, it's critical to slow down and pay close attention to the roads when kids are present - most commonly before and after school. When driving behind a bus, drivers should allow a greater following distance than when traveling behind a car. Additionally, it is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. Drivers are encouraged to follow these tips from the National Safety Council:

Never pass a bus from behind or from either direction if you're on an undivided road and if a bus is stopped to load or unload children.

If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the bus stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to allow them space to enter and exit the bus safely.

Be alert, as children are often unpredictable and may ignore hazards and take risks.

Refrain from blocking the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn. This forces pedestrians to go around you, which could put them in the path of moving traffic.

In a school zone, when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing in the crosswalk or intersection.

Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.

Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas.

Don't honk or rev your engine to scare a pedestrian, even if you have the right of way.

Never pass a vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians.

Always use extreme caution to avoid hitting pedestrians wherever they may be, no matter who has the right of way.

While dangers do exist for students, the buses they ride are designed for safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, less than one percent of all traffic fatalities involve children on school transportation vehicles. By following the tips outlined above, drivers and students can co-exist safely in school zones.

For more information on school bus safety, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/school-bus-safety-critical-students-return-school/. For more information on how Hughes & Coleman can help if you've been involved in a car accident, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/car-accident-attorneys/.

