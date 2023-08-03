VLCM Partners With Stratodesk to Deliver Secure and Easy to Manage Endpoint Solutions

Stratodesk's NoTouch Software Empowers VLCM Customers to Embrace Enhanced Endpoint Security and Streamlined Work Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Stratodesk, the pioneer of secure managed endpoints for modern workspaces, is delighted to announce its new partnership with VLCM, Utah's largest IT solutions and services provider dedicated to fulfilling customer requirements in cybersecurity, networking, cloud, big data, and more. VLCM joins Stratodesk's Edge reseller program to give midsize and enterprise organizations an easier, cost-effective way to operate and manage their cloud or VDI endpoints.

The strategic partnership between Stratodesk and VLCM aims to provide customers with an unparalleled user experience while reinforcing VLCM's commitment to excellence in the digital workplace services market.

Stratodesk brings its acclaimed NoTouch OS, an efficient, read-only, zero-trust operating system for reliable, safe access to any VDI, DaaS and cloud workspace, and NoTouch Center, a robust, scalable deployment and management solution, to VLCM's extensive clientele.

"Stratodesk's cutting-edge solutions are redefining our customers' digital workspace, enhancing security and ease-of-use," remarked Mike Linton, CEO of VLCM. "We are excited about what this partnership means for our customers."

Stratodesk's adaptable approach to workforce productivity and digital employee experience transforms both new and existing laptops, thin clients, and desktop computers into secure, high-performing endpoints that connect employees in the office or at home to their desktops. The end-users' IT team benefits from an admin-friendly interface, enabling them to deploy, monitor and manage end-user devices regardless of their physical location.

"Partnering with VLCM is an exciting opportunity for Stratodesk. By integrating our powerful NoTouch OS and NoTouch Center into VLCM's Modern Workplace offering, we can empower organizations to deliver exceptional user experiences while ensuring security and productivity. We look forward to working together to transform the way employees work in today's hybrid environments," said Steve Thompson, CRO at Stratodesk.

The integrated managed endpoint service offered by Stratodesk is available today through VLCM's Modern Workplace offering.

For more information about Stratodesk, click here.

To read the VLCM partner testimonial, click here.

About Stratodesk

Stratodesk drives the adoption of secure managed endpoints for accessing the corporate workspace. Stratodesk NoTouch empowers customers with endpoint security and comprehensive manageability, while providing flexibility in selecting endpoint hardware, workspace solutions, cloud or on-premises deployment, and a cost consumption model tailored to their business needs. Stratodesk is cultivating a community of channel partners and technology providers committed to modernizing workspaces.

About VLCM

Privately owned since 1983, VLCM delivers comprehensive IT, enterprise data, and cybersecurity solutions for the most intricate IT environments. Based in Salt Lake City and operating out of the Rocky Mountain West, VLCM serves organizations of all sizes and industries. VLCM prides itself on "Getting IT Right" by fostering partnerships with a wide range of technology providers, covering every facet of the business technology landscape. VLCM facilitates the integration of cutting-edge technology into the business-planning process, aligning customers' visions with the right products and professional services. For more information, please visit www.vlcm.com.

