Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - RapidDirect, a leading Chinese On-demand manufacturing solutions provider, announces the expansion of the RapidDirect Instant Quoting Engine to include 3D printing quoting. This is a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled services to its customers. The latest development builds upon the successful release of CNC machining instant quote features in 2021. This strategic development further demonstrates RapidDirect's commitment to providing comprehensive manufacturing solutions to its customers.

As early as 2019, RapidDirect has been planning the integration of AI into the manufacturing landscape. Driven by machine learning, RapidDirect has revolutionized traditional manufacturing processes. It has enabled the company to streamline operations, optimize workflows, and ensure a seamless experience for its clients. The integration of AI technology has empowered RapidDirect to provide rapid and precise quotes. This eliminates the need for manual quoting, which can be time-consuming and error-prone. The instant quoting platform also takes into account factors such as the complexity of the design, the materials used, and the required lead time.

"We are excited to expand our Instant Quoting Engine to include 3D printing," said Leon Huang, CEO of RapidDirect. "This new feature will allow our customers to get quotes for 3D printing projects in minutes, helping them to save time. AI has been at the heart of our transformation as we deliver instant quotes and unmatched efficiency to our valued customers. We believe that AI is the future of manufacturing, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements."

The integration of 3D printing capabilities into RapidDirect's Instant Quoting Engine is a game-changer for customers. The new offering empowers customers to explore a broader range of manufacturing options. It allows a seamless transition from prototyping to low-volume production with speed and precision. With the power of AI and 3D printing, businesses can save time and get their products to market faster.

Inevitably, digital transformation has become a necessity, and at the forefront of this revolution are RapidDirect's AI-driven Instant Quoting Engine and cloud-based software. By harnessing the power of AI, RapidDirect empowers businesses to adapt swiftly and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly digitizing sector. The expansions of the AI-powered RapidDirect Instant Quoting Engine further solidify the commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to customers.

RapidDirect is a leading manufacturing solutions provider offering an extensive range of services. These services range from rapid prototyping to low-volume production and on-demand manufacturing. Driven by state-of-the-art AI technology, RapidDirect's platform has redefined the manufacturing experience, providing customers with instant quotes, streamlined processes, and unmatched efficiency. RapidDirect focuses on precision, quality, and customer satisfaction, delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a dynamic market.

As part of its continuous commitment to excellence, RapidDirect plans to continuously expand the AI-enabled manufacturing platform offerings and is in developing the instant quote feature sheet metal fabrication. This expansion will further bolster the platform's capabilities, providing customers with the convenience and speed of sheet metal services.

For further information, visit: https://www.rapiddirect.com/

