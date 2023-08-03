NIMCO, Inc. Launches New Website

Leading Promotional Products Company Announces New Website Dedicated to Empowering Communities

CALHOUN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / NIMCO, Inc., a leading supplier in promoting positive community initiatives, announced the launch of its new website on July 10th. As the official Red Ribbon Week supplier since 2005, NIMCO, Inc. has been at the forefront of empowering schools and communities nationwide with valuable educational materials and a diverse range of promotional products to support national and worldwide campaigns. The new website promises to elevate the accessibility of informative content and essential resources for a wide array of initiatives and campaigns, including the dangers of alcohol, drugs and tobacco, anti-bullying, suicide awareness, Red Ribbon Week, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, character-building and more.

The revamped website reflects NIMCO, Inc.'s dedication to providing accessible, user-friendly resources to individuals, educators and organizations committed to making a positive impact in their schools, neighborhoods and communities. With an intuitive layout and streamlined navigation, visitors can effortlessly explore the wealth of information and products available to support various campaigns and causes.

One of the key highlights of the new website is the comprehensive range of promotional products offered by NIMCO, Inc. These products serve as effective tools for raising awareness and promoting campaigns that foster positive change. From customizable wristbands and water bottles to eye-catching t-shirts and awareness ribbons sporting the 2023 Red Ribbon Week official theme, NIMCO, Inc. ensures that every product reflects the significance and message of the campaign it supports.

In addition to the diverse promotional products, the website features a wealth of educational materials. These resources address crucial topics such as drug prevention, bullying prevention, suicide awareness, etc. The goal is to empower individuals with knowledge, enabling them to create safe and supportive environments within their communities.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, representing our ongoing commitment to making a difference in communities worldwide," said David Martin, Multimedia Production Manager for NIMCO, Inc. "For over three decades, NIMCO, Inc. has been proud to be the official Red Ribbon Week supplier, supporting vital initiatives that promote positive change. Our new website will serve as a hub for information, resources and impactful products crucial in building awareness and fostering community engagement."

NIMCO, Inc. invites visitors to explore the new website and discover the resources and products available to support their specific campaign needs. To learn more about the company, please visit their new website's "About Us" section.

Founded in 1982, NIMCO, Inc. has pioneered supplying communities with promotional products and educational materials to support various national and worldwide campaigns. For years, NIMCO, Inc. has remained committed to empowering individuals and organizations to promote positive change in their communities.

For all media or sales inquiries, please contact the NIMCO, Inc. team directly at (800) 962 6662.

Paula Jones

Marketing

paula@nimcoinc.com

(270)-273-5000

