The Access Control Village, by the Access Control Executive Brief, Announces Participation at CREtech New York With Expanded Showcase

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / The Access Control Executive Brief is thrilled to announce the presence of The Access Control Village at CREtech New York in September. Building upon its successful launch at CREtech London earlier this year, The Village is set to showcase the participation of over a dozen leading companies at the world's largest real estate innovation and sustainability conference.



The Access Control Village is an unprecedented interactive and collaborative showcase within CREtech New York, featuring access control, smart lock, and workplace experience platform companies with compelling value creation stories that resonate deeply with real estate professionals, including owners, landlords, occupiers, and other decision-makers. With an overarching message of exponential value through industry collaboration, each participating company in the Access Control Village will highlight innovative solutions that differentiate them from the competition, positioning them as ideal technology partners for attendees of CREtech New York.

The CREtech New York Conference and Expo will welcome over 2,500+ attendees, offering world-class content from global leaders, abundant networking opportunities, the largest expo hall featuring the fastest-growing companies worldwide, and a brand new VIP lounge.

Lee Odess, CEO of the Access Control Executive Brief, expressed excitement regarding the collaboration with these exceptional companies, stating, "We are thrilled to forge partnerships with these esteemed industry leaders, joining forces to bring the Access Control Village to CREtech New York. Their presence is certain to elevate the conference experience for all attendees, delivering unparalleled value and innovation to the event." Odess emphasized the profound impact that these industry leaders will have on the event, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and fostering an environment of collaboration, networking, and inspiration within the real estate technology sphere. The collective expertise and forward-thinking approach of these companies will undoubtedly create a transformative and unforgettable experience for all participants at CREtech New York.

"When it comes to access control and security in the built environment, no one knows this sector or is a better advocate for the industry than Lee Odess. In my opinion, he has done more to connect the real estate and access control/security than anyone I know. When it comes to content and thought leadership, Lee is my go-to source for insights on the major trends impacting this fast-growing marketplace. We are thrilled, therefore, to once again partner with Lee on the Access Control Village at CREtech New York and bring the best solutions and ideas to our global audience," stated Michael Beckerman, CEO, CREtech.

The Access Control Village is excited to welcome the following participating companies:

HID

HqO

iLOQ

Kisi

Last Lock

LiftMaster

Metra

Smart Spaces

Soloinsight

SwiftConnect

Torus

Wavelynx

As well as the following companies as stage sponsors:

Brivo

Kastle Systems

SALTO Systems

To learn more and register for CREtech New York 2023, click here.

To learn more about partnership and sponsorship opportunities, click here.

About CREtech

CREtech is Reimagining Real Estate. We are the largest international community of professionals devoted to technological innovation and sustainability in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, adopt, and future-proof its businesses. Our streaming, live/virtual events, and consulting platform inspire the next generation of ideas, processes, and people to champion the world's largest asset class. Learn more: CREtech.com.

About the Access Control Executive Brief

The Access Control Executive Brief is a monthly newsletter and online community giving the low-down on all things smart locks, physical security, and access. Informed by Lee Odess's deep sector knowledge, these briefs are for those looking to spark their curiosity, informing them on the best way to improve efficiency and revenue. For more information on the Access Control Executive Brief and to sign up, please visit www.leeodess.com.

