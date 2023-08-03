Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
03.08.2023 | 16:16
Bridgecoin Allows Crypto Capital Gain Deferment

Chainwire 
03-Aug-2023 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3rd August, 2023 - Boca Raton, Florida: Bridgecoin Capital unveiled today the launch of their new lending platform, 
which is the first of its kind to lend customers' crypto into traditional real estate assets. This novel model, 
designed by the partnership of real estate and crypto professionals, is the first tax efficient method for preserving 
wealth in the blockchain industry. It does this by deferring crypto capital gains utilizing real estate to both defer 
taxes and diversify customer portfolios. 
While the crypto market is over USD500 Billion, the real estate market is estimated at over USD3 Trillion. However, with 
the USD163 Billion earned by investors in the last crypto bull run, there were serious tax implications for capital 
gains. Between the crypto whales, institutional investors, accredited investors, and anyone else with gains, billions 
were lost to taxes. The team at Bridgecoin Capital has developed a fully regulated process whereby a customer will 
collateralize their crypto assets into a cash loan while avoiding the transfer capital gains tax, and then will lend 
the cash into interest-flowing real estate deals. 
Joey Billet, co-founder and CEO of Bridgecoin, said of the launch: "We are proud and excited to introduce our platform 
to the crypto community. Our team has identified a key sore spot for successful investors regarding the capital 
gains tax. With our experience within both industries, we have found a way for investors to defer their crypto gains 
tax, while simultaneously diversifying their portfolio generating passive income. Our process does not tokenize real 
estate assets, but borrows our customers' crypto while paying a flat rate as interest. Bridgecoin clients can sleep 
at night knowing their rate of return is locked into tangible real estate assets where their money is safe." This is 
the power of our newly launched platform." 
The Bridgecoin platform is positioned as a regulation-focused model that benefits users from the tax and interest 
features, but also from the strong and stable platform. All customers undergo KYC, the lending and lockup structure is 
straightforward, and the collateralized loan guarantees that the return is set in terms of the USD repaid at the end of 
the lockup period and the APY delivered throughout the process. Bridgecoin's launch will ensure crypto gains are put 
to better use than paying taxes, and in a way that focuses on both transparency and compliance. 
About BridgeCoin 
The Bridgecoin team is composed of individuals well-versed in both the commercial real estate and cryptocurrency 
markets. Since 2018 the team has been pursuing the inevitable merger of blockchain technology into the commercial real 
estate space. Every day there are people investing in non-compliant companies focused on tokenization, or staking their 
holdings in coins operated by anonymous owners. 
As a result, many investors lose their investment due to a breach in code, or a complete liquidation in funds. 
Bridgecoin has created an opportunity for crypto investors holding unrealized capital gains to lend their holdings into 
tangible real estate assets that give users all the tax benefits of debt investing that can be found in commercial real 
estate. 
Contact: Joey Billet, CEO | Email: Joey@bridgecoincap.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1695735 03-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1695735&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

