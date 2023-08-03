HCL Software positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for B2B Digital Commerce Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading B2B Digital Commerce Platform vendors.

HCLSoftware, with its comprehensive B2B Digital Commerce platform capabilities, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HCL Software as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global B2B digital commerce market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Ganesh Sakhare, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "HCLSoftware's sophisticated B2B digital commerce platform (HCL Commerce Cloud) assist organizations in optimizing their commerce workflow and helps brands to gain comprehensive customer insights for delivering personalized experience. HCL commerce platform with its cloud native architecture and suite of commerce capabilities including post order management, digital marketplace, intelligent search engine optimizations, caters to various complex use cases".

The company's Digital Commerce Platform software empowers its user to formulate better commerce engagement, create persona-based interactions, and improve customer search capabilities. HCLSoftware with its AI driven functional capabilities, strong partner ecosystem, robust product strategy retains its leadership position in SPARK Matrix B2B Digital Commerce Platform 2023.

"HCL Commerce Cloud delivers the framework and capabilities customers need to build a unified experience across all channels and business models," said Raj Iyer, Executive Vice President, and Portfolio General Manager, HCL Business Cloud. "Our industry-leading commerce platform is recognized by Quadrant for HCL Software's ability to deliver integrated, composable solutions within a framework that accelerates customer success in the Digital + Economy."

Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) assist businesses with the end-to-end process of selling goods and services via online channels. The platform facilitates the trading, distribution, and management of goods and services, as well as the conduct of sales, operations, and marketing activities via websites, mobile applications, and commerce infrastructure. Several digital commerce solution providers are prioritizing a cloud-native approach to drive innovation in the e-commerce space.

A DCP also allows marketers to create, develop, and promote content. It also assists in deciding attractive pricing to engage customers by drilling down into customer journeys by analyzing user behavior on the commerce channels. A digital commerce platform offers consultations to design market strategies (campaigns, merchandise, etc.) and analyze and optimize those campaigns.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling, and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation, and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.

