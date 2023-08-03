Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sally Austin
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a nil-cost option over 23,338 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 12,369 shares, retained by Ms Austin.
Shares deducted to cover tax and NI:
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£2.42
10,969
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
1 August 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Lyn Colloff
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtype oftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of a nil-cost option over 19,838 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 10,514 shares, transferred to spouse.
Shares deducted to cover tax and NI:
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£2.42
9,324
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
1 August 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Darren Colloff
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 10,514 ordinary shares for no consideration, transferred from spouse.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume(s)
£nil
10,514
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price
Volume
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
1 August 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000