Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
03.08.23
09:10 Uhr
2,720 Euro
+0,040
+1,49 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.08.2023 | 16:36
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sally Austin

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of a nil-cost option over 23,338 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 12,369 shares, retained by Ms Austin.

Shares deducted to cover tax and NI:

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£2.42

10,969

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 August 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lyn Colloff

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtype oftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of a nil-cost option over 19,838 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis resulting in the delivery of 10,514 shares, transferred to spouse.

Shares deducted to cover tax and NI:

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£2.42

9,324

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 August 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Darren Colloff

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 10,514 ordinary shares for no consideration, transferred from spouse.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume(s)

£nil

10,514

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price

Volume

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

1 August 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: 01249 710 000


© 2023 PR Newswire
