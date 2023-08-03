INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: PROJECT New York Menswear Community Unveils New Collaborations at Show

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / PROJECT New York , the contemporary menswear event hosted by Informa Markets Fashion, organizers of premier wholesale fashion events across the United States, concluded its three-day menswear show featuring domestic and international brands showcasing Spring/Summer 2024 as well as immediates in men's apparel, footwear, eyewear and accessories and gave first account looks at curated collaborations revealed onsite.

BEAMS PLUS and Sperry unveiled a limited-edition shoe collaboration at PROJECT New York, exemplifying synergistic efforts between two unique brands. BEAMS PLUS, a Japanese footwear line known for its authentic fashion, worked with Sperry's timeless 1940s-era CVO to create the MIL CVO, a modern twist on the iconic shoe. It was unveiled to attendees at PROJECT New York, giving them an exclusive first look at the revamped, yet vintage footwear.

"The PROJECT community showed up this season in New York. This midseason meeting point is all about connections, discovery and expression," says Edwina Kulego, Vice President of International and Men's for Informa Markets Fashion. "We intentionally curated dynamic brands and merchandise on the show floor to feel more like a retail store to create an intimate experience for our buyers."

Highlights include 33 new brands joining PROJECT New York such as Leisure Lab, Agnes B. and Dita Eyewear. Leisure Lab featured a full collection of athletic wear designed to create a modern, effortless look in men's loungewear.

Other retailers in attendance were Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, United Arrows, Blue in Green, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, American Rag, Cueva, La Maison Simons and Beams, which shopped the latest trends and prepared to stock shelves with unique styles for upcoming seasons.

The July edition of PROJECT New York brought brands from Korea, Denmark, Italy, Colombia, Japan, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom and Canada under one roof, including Asparagus, Frank and Oak, Sesa Shoes, Blend, Whitman, Paraboot, Haus by Everton, Inimigo, Maxime Simoens, Johnstons of Elgin and Sundek, so attendees could experience upcoming trends hitting international markets. The tailored setting allowed buyers and sellers to have thoughtful conversations with far-reaching brands that would have been difficult to achieve individually.

Those who were unable to attend PROJECT New York can receive a similar experience at the much-anticipated PROJECT Las Vegas event on Aug. 7-9. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com .

ABOUT PROJECT?

Representing what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit?www.projectfashionevents.com.?Follow for more event updates and exclusive content at?@projectshow.?

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION?

Informa Markets Fashion part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit:?www.findfashionevents.com.?

Media Contact

Kristin Borland

Public Relations, Informa Markets Fashion

fashionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771957/PROJECT-New-York-Menswear-Community-Unveils-New-Collaborations-at-Show