

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK private sector expanded at the slowest pace in six months in July amid weaker growth in new orders and rising inflationary pressures, survey results from S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday.



The final services business activity index dropped to 51.5 in July from 53.7 in the previous month. There was no change in score compared to the flash estimate.



However, the score has remained above the crucial 50.0 no-change threshold.



The PMI survey showed that headwinds from subdued business and consumer confidence resulted in slower progress with converting sales opportunities.



New orders rose at the weakest rate in six months, as rising interest rates were a factor leading to fragile customer demand. However, overall growth was supported by rising export sales, driven by US clients.



In July, new work and sustained business activity helped staffing levels rise across the service sector. Nonetheless, the rate of job creation eased from June's nine-month high amid some reports that hiring freezes had delayed the replacement of departing staff.



On the price front, input price inflation rose slightly from June's 25-month low and remained strong, as the impact of lower fuel costs was offset by higher wages and on-going supply chain price hikes.



Meanwhile, the rate of increase in selling prices was among the weakest seen since the summer of 2021, indicating pressure from clients to offer price discounts.



Firms expect a positive outlook for business activity in the year ahead, as 48 percent of the survey panel forecast a rise in output levels, while only 12 percent predict a decline.



Nonetheless, some service companies still expressed concern about squeezed disposable income in UK households as well as rising interest rates impacting customer demand.



The composite output index dropped to 50.8 in July from 52.8 in June, indicating a marginal rise in private sector output. The rate of expansion in the composite PMI was the weakest seen over this period.



'Survey respondents widely commented on strong cost pressures due to higher salary payments in July, which will add to concerns among policymakers that sticky inflation and stagnant growth will prove a persistent challenge for the UK economy during the second half of the year.' Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken