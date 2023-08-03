FunPlus, a leading game developer and publisher, today announced that it is welcoming industry veteran, Alexandre Amancio, to its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President Head of World Building IP Strategy. Amancio will play a key role in FunPlus' efforts to pursue its cross-platform game strategy and achieve its IP development goals in the coming years.

Amancio is an accomplished video game industry leader and entrepreneur, known for his work on several successful AAA titles. He joins FunPlus with more than 20 years of experience across the gaming industry and in other creative roles. Now based in Portugal, he will hold a transversal role and collaborate closely with FunPlus' game development teams across Europe and Asia.

"Alex's experience and knowledge of working on AAA IP and within a number of highly-regarded creative enterprises is perfectly aligned with FunPlus' ambitions for the future," said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus. "FunPlus has ambitions to become one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, with IP at the heart of that goal. Alex's role in leading our world-building and content strategy is key to our future success and we're delighted to have him on board."

As Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Reflector Entertainment, Alex led the creation of the studio's first original cross-media title. Prior to that, during his tenure at Ubisoft Montreal, Alex worked on several critically acclaimed video games, including three in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

About FunPlus

FunPlus is a global creator of interactive entertainment experiences powered by technology, with cross-platform game development and IP creation at its core. Founded in 2010, FunPlus is an organization that fosters top industry talent globally, with offices in over 10 cities and 6 countries, and more than 2,000 team members worldwide. FunPlus is home to talented creative teams who are well-known for developing hugely popular mobile strategy titles including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory.

