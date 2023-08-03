Vers Creative: Shepherd's Village to Host Gala at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Shepherd's Village, a non-profit resource for single mothers and their children based in Largo, Florida, will host its 2023 fundraising gala on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The event will also include a silent auction that is hosted online and open to anyone who registers in advance. The auction begins on Friday, Sept. 1, and concludes at the start of the gala.

Shepherd's Village is a safe place for single mothers and their children to learn, grow, and transform their future. "This year, we need the encouragement and support of our community more than ever," urges Sherry Chandler, Creative Communication Coordinator for the organization. "Over the last 12 months, more single moms and children have faced unprecedented challenges related to housing expenses, lack of resources, joblessness, and an overall lack of support and direction. The gala and auction open the doors for people to get involved and help these moms confidently face their future."

Guests will come together at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to hear stories of how God is moving in the lives of single mothers and how Shepherd's Village's financial goal of $145,000 can provide healing, hope, and a healthy future to touch two generations at one time. Individual tickets are available, and all seats come with a beautiful view. Three table sponsor packages are available, including various benefits like priority seating, sponsorships, marketing, and other perks. Gold-level sponsors can also set up an impressive "Behind-The-Scenes Tour" before the event.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit the Shepherd's Village website at https://shepherdsvillage.com/gala2023.

About Shepherd's Village

Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, Shepherd's Village stands in the gap for single mothers and their children. While we are the only faith-based single-mother housing program in Pinellas County, Florida, we have expanded our free online offerings so more women across the country can experience healing, safety, and restoration. With our partners' help, we can reach two generations at one time and make an impact that will long outlive us.

There is hope beyond the brokenness and confusion caused by divorce, separation, death or never having been married. If you know a single mother in need, please direct them to our website for life-changing resources: https://shepherdsvillage.com/.

Contact Information

Sherry Chandler

Creative Communications Coordinator

sherry@shepherdsvillage.com

727-216-1402 ext. 508

