Gainclients, Inc. Adds Another Bank But…

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its most recent bank connection was with Texas Security Bank, but this connection comes with some additional benefits.

"We are so excited to be announcing the addition of Texas Security Bank to our 'stable' of bank connections, in part because they are such a wonderful organization and have been so great to work with. But, we are also excited because Texas Security Bank is our first FiServ, Inc client which is one of the market's leading technology providers. We consider it an honor to be partnering to deliver first class service and tools to our joint customer, Capital Title of Texas (one of the Shadduck Family of Companies)." - connected!" said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

As the markets continue to be volatile in the face of rising interest rates and consumer skepticism, GainClients, Inc has been a picture of stability for their over 80 clients. GainClients is at the forefront in facilitating both Earnest Money Deposits (contactless and remote) and has the solution for solving the Disbursements or "Dormant Funds" as the industry calls them. This solution allows market participants (Escrow Companies) to distribute proceeds from a Real Estate Transaction, electronically. Gone are the days of issuing 2 and sometimes 3, checks, only to have the recipient lose them and, in the end, that money escheats to the State. This issue is costs literally millions of dollars for some of the larger, national companies. GainClients has solved that with their Dormant Funds Solution.

"We have been working closely with Texas Security Bank and FiServ since January and I know many of our employees, and shareholders have been waiting for this announcement. So to do it right after wrapping up July, one of our biggest month's in our history, is pretty neat." Continued Laine.

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make the collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational with 14 different banks, including Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, First Interstate Bank, American Bank, American National Bank, Plains Capital Bank, NewFirst Bank, Allegiance Bank, Simmons Bank, Huntington Bank, Umpqua Bank, First Financial Bank, and Independent Bank. They have 70 Client Sites up and running.

Since going public in 2001, GainClients has been a preferred provider of Tech Solutions to the Real Estate Industry. With the Pandemic and the importance of Social Distancing, the Company's "Contactless Earnest Money Capture Tool" was the perfect fit for the time. Since all real estate transactions are initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving Title and Escrow Companies thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

For the real estate agent, the RDC service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds avoiding becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

Cautionary Statements

