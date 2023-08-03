

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are seeing modest weakness during trading on Thursday, extending the sell-off seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the downside on the day, although selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued.



Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels but still in negative territory. The Dow is down 102.27 points or 0.3 percent at 35,180.25, the Nasdaq is down 18.88 points or 0.1 percent at 13,954.57 and the S&P 500 is down 14.54 points or 0.3 percent at 4,498.85.



Concerns about U.S. debt continue to weigh on Wall Street after credit rating agency Fitch Ratings unexpectedly downgraded the United States' credit rating on Tuesday.



Fitch downgraded the U.S.' long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA, citing a 'steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years.'



'The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management,' Fitch said.



The credit rating downgraded has contributed to a surge in U.S. treasury yields, leading to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 29th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 227,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 221,000. The uptick in jobless claims matched economist estimates.



The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of July.



The ISM said its services PMI slipped to 52.7 in July from 53.9 in June, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 53.0.



Sector News



Airline stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 3.0 percent to its lowest intraday level in almost two months.



Southwest Airlines (LUV) is posting a steep loss after Jefferies downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Underperform from Hold.



Considerable weakness is also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Networking Index.



Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate stocks are also seeing significant weakness, moving notably lower along with housing and telecom stocks.



On the other hand, energy stocks have shown a strong move to the upside amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.0 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply lower, extending the downward move seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 10.7 basis points at 4.185 percent.



