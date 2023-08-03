PureWay Compliance, Inc.: Veterinary Growth Partners Teams Up With PureWay to Advance Safe and Sustainable Compliance Services

PureWay Compliance, Inc. and Veterinary Growth Partners combine forces to address real issues regarding improperly managed waste and sustainability in the Veterinary Industry.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / PureWay Compliance, Inc., an eco-friendly healthcare waste management company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Veterinary Growth Partners, a leading full-service management organization that offers training and education to veterinarians. This collaboration is set to bring improved safety, compliance, and sustainability in waste management to more than 40,000 veterinary practices throughout the United States.





Both organizations will focus on providing robust educational resources and comprehensive assessment tools to help veterinarians better manage medical waste, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste. The management of multiple waste streams is often challenging and poses significant risks if not handled appropriately.

PureWay, known for its compliance-focused technology and waste solutions, will extend its services to members of Veterinary Growth Partners, providing them with streamlined, environmentally friendly waste disposal options.

"We're thrilled to team up with Veterinary Growth Partners. Their commitment to supporting veterinary practices aligns with our dedication to sustainability and safety in waste disposal. Together, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of compliant waste management and provide practical solutions that benefit veterinary practices and the environment," said PureWay's co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Jeffery Miglicco.

"With this collaboration, we hope to bring new standards of safety, compliance, and sustainability to waste disposal in veterinary practices. By leveraging PureWay's unique expertise, we will ensure that our members are fully equipped to handle regulated waste in the most efficient, responsible manner," said Aaron Pugh, Chief Operations Officer of Veterinary Growth Partners.

About Veterinary Growth Partners

Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP) is a management services organization specializing in empowering members to reach their practices' full potential. VGP offers an extensive range of services, including business consulting, training, education, negotiated vendor contracts, technology solutions, networking opportunities, and performance metrics and benchmarking.

About PureWay Compliance, Inc.

PureWay Compliance, Inc. is an innovative waste management and healthcare compliance technology company focused on providing safe, compliant, and sustainable disposal services for healthcare providers and self-injecting patients at home. Founded in 2013, PureWay Compliance, Inc. supports over 300,000 sites, ensuring the safe and responsible disposal of medical waste, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste.

