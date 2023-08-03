Researchers at the University of Illinois have conducted a survey, combined with prior research, outlining solar grazers' investments and earnings. The report also delves into complex grazing business plans on large utility-scale solar facilities.From pv magazine USA Solar grazing, the practice of grazing livestock (typically sheep) on land with solar arrays, is gaining traction in the United States. A survey found that the most common initial purchases for starting this business are a pickup truck and sheep. These farmers typically oversee the grazing of an average of 55 acres of field per season, ...

