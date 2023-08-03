Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a premier global drug delivery device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that the company has received a grant from the U.K. Government's Life Sciences Innovation Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), unlocking a £33 million investment with Kindeva toward enhancing inhaler manufacturing and sustainability. The joint funds enhance Kindeva's capability and capacity to manufacture the next generation of green pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs) and to continue delivering ever-evolving therapies for respiratory diseases worldwide.

"This joint investment of public and private funds creates myriad new opportunities for Kindeva colleagues within the U.K., as significant technical and regulatory expertise is required in the development and manufacturing of complex inhalation products," said Kindeva Global Chief Commercial Officer David Stevens. "This investment provides Kindeva with a springboard to expand our capabilities and capacity, while simultaneously partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies around the world to bring the next generation of green inhalers to market with a common goal of safeguarding access to necessary therapies for patients and reducing our impact on the planet."

This investment supports global development and manufacturing of inhalers using new, lower global warming potential (GWP) propellants, while creating and safeguarding local jobs across the company's two U.K. sites Loughborough and Clitheroe. Additionally, this industry and government investment supports:

New manufacturing capability and capacity in Loughborough for the next generation of green inhalers

Green improvements to Kindeva's underlying inhaler componentry supply chain at the company's Clitheroe site

Pharmaceutical companies as they make green transitions with existing products -reducing GWP emissions and helping meet sustainability targets as well as the opportunity to bring new green inhalers and respiratory therapies to patients

The U.K. grant is the sixth investment through the LSIMF, which has supported U.K. life sciences manufacturing with £340 million in joint government and industry backing in the last financial year.

Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva is a global contract development manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. Kindeva develops and manufactures products across a broad range of complex drug-delivery formats, including injectables (autoinjector, intradermal, microneedle), pulmonary nasal, and transdermal patches. Its service offering spans early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from its nine manufacturing and research and development facilities located in the U.S. and U.K.

