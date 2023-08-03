Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 03
3 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.736. The highest price paid per share was 568.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,044,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,003,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
293
562.60
08:14:29
970
562.60
08:14:29
1191
562.20
08:15:00
1212
561.80
08:17:01
700
561.20
08:24:32
325
561.20
08:24:32
1073
562.40
08:26:05
1259
562.60
08:28:43
1101
563.60
08:38:03
1189
563.40
08:38:30
1067
562.80
08:38:53
1208
563.80
08:47:19
1089
562.40
08:50:44
1006
561.80
08:56:43
67
561.80
08:56:43
1113
561.40
09:05:25
1050
561.80
09:09:02
964
561.40
09:17:34
88
561.40
09:17:34
94
561.40
09:17:34
315
564.00
09:23:54
916
564.00
09:23:54
1222
562.80
09:32:40
1174
562.20
09:41:55
1169
561.80
09:42:30
1089
562.40
09:48:15
1177
562.40
09:58:47
834
562.40
10:03:49
191
562.40
10:03:49
1107
563.40
10:14:02
1257
563.00
10:25:07
1173
563.60
10:37:21
1143
563.60
10:45:39
1215
564.60
11:02:07
586
564.80
11:03:37
625
564.80
11:03:37
1240
564.60
11:03:45
375
564.80
11:15:18
887
564.80
11:15:18
1219
564.80
11:30:04
438
564.40
11:44:44
1137
564.80
11:52:03
1143
564.80
11:52:03
1070
564.00
11:59:58
1050
566.80
12:05:07
1046
566.80
12:17:27
1114
567.60
12:18:19
1081
567.40
12:27:49
1195
568.60
12:35:24
1200
567.20
12:49:37
1085
566.20
12:51:13
1146
565.20
12:57:42
1233
565.20
13:10:58
511
565.20
13:15:32
548
565.20
13:15:32
434
564.80
13:20:49
1158
564.60
13:24:06
3
564.00
13:28:09
57
564.40
13:31:01
316
564.40
13:31:01
656
564.40
13:31:01
1238
564.00
13:32:01
1104
564.60
13:41:55
585
565.20
13:45:25
1068
565.20
13:49:25
816
565.40
13:51:10
1110
565.20
13:52:12
342
565.40
13:55:03
598
565.40
13:55:03
267
565.40
13:55:03
700
565.00
14:04:35
531
565.00
14:04:35
600
565.00
14:04:35
464
565.00
14:04:35
1107
565.00
14:12:37
1213
564.80
14:26:49
1146
564.60
14:26:50
1266
564.60
14:29:40
1139
564.60
14:29:40
288
565.00
14:33:32
586
565.00
14:33:32
593
565.00
14:33:32
196
564.80
14:34:45
1049
564.80
14:34:45
1107
565.60
14:37:27
1094
565.80
14:39:27
159
565.80
14:39:27
1267
565.80
14:40:10
912
565.80
14:42:57
171
565.80
14:42:57
1067
565.00
14:44:02
1070
564.80
14:45:45
1221
565.40
14:48:17
1159
565.80
14:53:30
1036
566.40
14:55:55
903
566.00
14:58:50
318
566.00
14:58:50
653
566.00
15:02:18
407
566.00
15:02:18
1054
565.80
15:02:50
1195
565.80
15:09:02
1183
565.60
15:10:19
328
566.00
15:11:54
812
566.00
15:11:54
1061
565.80
15:15:40
117
565.80
15:21:13
1111
565.80
15:21:13
244
565.80
15:21:13
700
565.80
15:21:13
149
565.80
15:21:13
1074
565.60
15:22:19
1033
565.00
15:26:36
277
565.00
15:29:43
962
565.00
15:29:43
1139
565.40
15:31:40
479
565.40
15:37:01
711
565.40
15:37:01
378
565.40
15:37:01
586
565.40
15:37:01
102
565.40
15:37:01
1182
566.20
15:44:00
1022
566.20
15:45:24
69
566.20
15:48:35
120
566.20
15:48:35
69
566.20
15:48:35
153
566.20
15:48:35
861
566.20
15:48:35
450
566.00
15:48:38
621
566.00
15:48:38
1142
566.20
15:51:39
871
565.60
15:55:28
252
565.60
15:55:28
586
565.20
16:02:07
191
565.20
16:02:07
1007
565.20
16:02:07
1021
565.00
16:02:09
1239
565.40
16:04:02
120
565.40
16:07:08
149
565.40
16:07:08
814
565.40
16:07:08
411
565.60
16:08:27
1170
565.40
16:09:14
310
565.40
16:12:32
557
565.40
16:12:32
342
565.40
16:12:32
1089
565.40
16:12:32
1033
565.20
16:15:04
586
565.40
16:17:52
439
565.40
16:17:52
585
565.20
16:18:49
586
565.20
16:18:49
17
565.20
16:18:49
570
565.60
16:20:57
541
565.60
16:20:57
986
565.40
16:22:32