Bath & Body Works Named One of 'America's Best Employers for Women' by Forbes

Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the best employers in America for women," says Kelie Charles, Bath & Body Works Chief Diversity Officer. "We know that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger, and we strive to ensure everyone is included and has equitable access and opportunity."

The publication partnered with market research firm Statista to create their annual list. To determine the rankings, Statista surveyed more than 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The sample included more than 40,000 women.

Participants were asked to anonymously rate their organizations based on criteria such as working conditions, salary and wage, workplace and diversity regarding their employer.

Women respondents were specifically asked to rate their employers' approach to parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity. Representation at the executive and board levels were also factored into the final score.

The final list ranks the 400 employers that both received the most recommendations and boast the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks.

In addition to making Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Women, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' DEI efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 435 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

