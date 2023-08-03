Anzeige
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
03.08.23
18:34 Uhr
10,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80010,90018:41
10,80010,90018:35
ACCESSWIRE
03.08.2023
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank to Participate in Homeownership Advice Events in Buffalo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / KeyBank will take part in events for first-time homebuyers in Buffalo, NY. Saleem Shabazz, KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS# 474996), will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers.

The events include:

  • Saturday August 12th - 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - MMB Realty Group Home Ownership Seminar - Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ - 261 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
  • Saturday August 12th - 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Belmont Housing Family Self-Sufficiency and Summer Resource Fair - 2393 Main Street (Back Parking Lot), Buffalo, NY
  • Saturday August 19th - 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. - Delavan-Grider Community Center - 8
    77 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY
  • Get tips on homeownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

CFMA #230728-2183782

KeyBank, Thursday, August 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772113/KeyBank-to-Participate-in-Homeownership-Advice-Events-in-Buffalo

