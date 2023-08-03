KeyBank to Participate in Homeownership Advice Events in Buffalo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / KeyBank will take part in events for first-time homebuyers in Buffalo, NY. Saleem Shabazz, KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS# 474996), will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers.

The events include:

Saturday August 12 th - 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - MMB Realty Group Home Ownership Seminar - Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ - 261 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY

77 East Delavan Avenue, Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

