Skys the Limit: Sky's the Limit Celebrates National Black Business Month: Spotlighting Erick Donaldson, Founder of 99 BXNG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / SkysTheLimit.org, a nonprofit digital platform dedicated to supporting historically excluded entrepreneurs, is proud to spotlight Erick Donaldson, the Founder of 99 BXNG in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during National Black Business Month. 99 BXNG is a luxury group fitness boxing studio offering HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) classes and personalized one-on-one training for the entire family.

Erick Donaldson's entrepreneurial journey was inspired by his mother, who started various businesses over the years. Following in her footsteps, Erick's vision for 99 BXNG includes expanding to multiple locations nationwide and eventually franchising the brand.

Erick found invaluable guidance and support through his Sky's the Limit mentors, who played critical roles in his entrepreneurial journey. One of these mentors, Edwin Valentin, a seasoned Project/Program Manager with professional experience at New Era Technology and Accenture played a significant role in moving his business forward.

"Edwin was a great sounding board for my business. He was a great help in prioritizing plans and goals to help us grow. I am very thankful for our chat," said Erick.

Read more about his inspirational story here.

To further explore his achievements and inspire others, Sky's the Limit will be hosting the highly anticipated Limitless! premiere featuring the founder himself. Limitless! is a groundbreaking series where entrepreneurs can share their experiences, insights, and strategies for success. This episode will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from Erick's remarkable journey, gain valuable knowledge, and connect with like-minded individuals. More details can be found here.

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

###

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Erick Donaldson, Founder of 99 BXNG in Tulsa, Oklahoma

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Skys the Limit on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Skys the Limit

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/skys-limit

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Skys the Limit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772114/Skys-the-Limit-Celebrates-National-Black-Business-Month-Spotlighting-Erick-Donaldson-Founder-of-99-BXNG