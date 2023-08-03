Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600 | Ticker-Symbol: IJY
Frankfurt
03.08.23
17:20 Uhr
13,060 Euro
+0,020
+0,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,98013,46019:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2023 | 18:47
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse

Half-yearly financial report 2023

H1 2023 update

  • Logistics share of portfolio increases to 75%
  • Divestment of two office buildings on the outskirts of Brussels
  • Increase in fair value of total property portfolio of € 61 million or 5% of total property portfolio
  • Positive revaluation of total portfolio of € 8.9 million
  • Increase in total occupancy rate by 3%-points to 93%
  • Organic rental growth amounts to 18.5%;Like-for-like rental growth amounts to 8%
  • EPRA result amounts to € 20.1 million
  • Increase debt coverage ratio to 84%

Focus areas 2023 - 2025

  • Accelerate office sales
  • Strengthen balance sheet position
  • Organic growth thanks to strong pipeline
  • Optimal platform for pure logistics real estate player
  • Increased ESG & innovation commitment

_________________________________________________

H1 2023 update

  • Logistiek aandeel in de portefeuille neemt toe tot 75 %
  • Desinvestering van twee kantoorgebouwen in de rand van Brussel
  • Toename in de reële waarde van de totale vastgoedportefeuille met € 61 miljoen of 5% van de totale vastgoedportefeuille
  • Positieve herwaardering van de totale portefeuille van € 8,9 miljoen
  • Toename in de totale bezettingsgraad met 3%-punten tot 93%
  • Organische huurgroei bedraagt 18,5%; Like-for-like huurgroei bedraagt 8%
  • EPRA resultaat bedraagt € 20,1 miljoen
  • Verhoging schuld indekkingsratio tot 84%

Focusgebieden 2023 - 2025

  • Versnelde verkoop kantoren
  • Versterken balanspositie
  • Organische groei dankzij sterke pipeline
  • Optimaal platform voor pure logistieke vastgoedspeler
  • Verhoogd ESG & innovatie commitment

___________________________________________________________

Mise à jour S1 2023

  • La part de la logistique dans le portefeuille passe à 75 %
  • Désinvestissement de deux immeubles de bureaux à la périphérie de Bruxelles
  • Augmentation de la juste valeur du portefeuille immobilier total de € 61 millions ou 5% du portefeuille immobilier total
  • Revalorisation positive du portefeuille total de € 8,9 millions
  • Augmentation du taux d'occupation total de 3p% à 93 %
  • Croissance organique des loyers de 18,5 %, croissance des loyers like for like constant de 8 %.
  • Le résultat EPRA s'élève à € 20,1 millions
  • Augmentation du ratio de couverture de la dette à 84%.

Domaines prioritaires 2023 - 2025

  • Accélérer les ventes de bureaux
  • Renforcer la position du bilan
  • Croissance organique grâce à un pipeline solide
  • Plate-forme optimale pour un acteur de l'immobilier purement logistique
  • Engagement accru en matière d'ESG et d'innovation

Attachments

  • HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 2023_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf0bc431-27bf-4c67-9ef5-a0401dbfdd97)
  • HALFJAARLIJKS FINANCIEEL VERSLAG 2023_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd9be04d-ca9d-46c6-acb6-da1688564143)
  • RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2023_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7140c2ea-89a5-4047-92b6-a9ae24972fe3)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
