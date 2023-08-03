Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse

Half-yearly financial report 2023
H1 2023 update
- Logistics share of portfolio increases to 75%
- Divestment of two office buildings on the outskirts of Brussels
- Increase in fair value of total property portfolio of € 61 million or 5% of total property portfolio
- Positive revaluation of total portfolio of € 8.9 million
- Increase in total occupancy rate by 3%-points to 93%
- Organic rental growth amounts to 18.5%;Like-for-like rental growth amounts to 8%
- EPRA result amounts to € 20.1 million
- Increase debt coverage ratio to 84%
Focus areas 2023 - 2025
- Accelerate office sales
- Strengthen balance sheet position
- Organic growth thanks to strong pipeline
- Optimal platform for pure logistics real estate player
- Increased ESG & innovation commitment
_________________________________________________
H1 2023 update
- Logistiek aandeel in de portefeuille neemt toe tot 75 %
- Desinvestering van twee kantoorgebouwen in de rand van Brussel
- Toename in de reële waarde van de totale vastgoedportefeuille met € 61 miljoen of 5% van de totale vastgoedportefeuille
- Positieve herwaardering van de totale portefeuille van € 8,9 miljoen
- Toename in de totale bezettingsgraad met 3%-punten tot 93%
- Organische huurgroei bedraagt 18,5%; Like-for-like huurgroei bedraagt 8%
- EPRA resultaat bedraagt € 20,1 miljoen
- Verhoging schuld indekkingsratio tot 84%
Focusgebieden 2023 - 2025
- Versnelde verkoop kantoren
- Versterken balanspositie
- Organische groei dankzij sterke pipeline
- Optimaal platform voor pure logistieke vastgoedspeler
- Verhoogd ESG & innovatie commitment
___________________________________________________________
Mise à jour S1 2023
- La part de la logistique dans le portefeuille passe à 75 %
- Désinvestissement de deux immeubles de bureaux à la périphérie de Bruxelles
- Augmentation de la juste valeur du portefeuille immobilier total de € 61 millions ou 5% du portefeuille immobilier total
- Revalorisation positive du portefeuille total de € 8,9 millions
- Augmentation du taux d'occupation total de 3p% à 93 %
- Croissance organique des loyers de 18,5 %, croissance des loyers like for like constant de 8 %.
- Le résultat EPRA s'élève à € 20,1 millions
- Augmentation du ratio de couverture de la dette à 84%.
Domaines prioritaires 2023 - 2025
- Accélérer les ventes de bureaux
- Renforcer la position du bilan
- Croissance organique grâce à un pipeline solide
- Plate-forme optimale pour un acteur de l'immobilier purement logistique
- Engagement accru en matière d'ESG et d'innovation
Attachments
- HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 2023_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf0bc431-27bf-4c67-9ef5-a0401dbfdd97)
- HALFJAARLIJKS FINANCIEEL VERSLAG 2023_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fd9be04d-ca9d-46c6-acb6-da1688564143)
- RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2023_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7140c2ea-89a5-4047-92b6-a9ae24972fe3)