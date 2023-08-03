Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023

Crown Electrokinetics: Crown Urges Shareholders to Vote for Critical Proposals Regarding Nasdaq Compliance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, reminds its shareholders to vote for the proposed amendments contained in its Form DEF 14A, filed with the SEC on July 21, 2023, in preparation for its August 11, 2023 shareholder meeting.

Each of the management proposals is an important element of Crown's plan to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and fund its future operations and development.

If your shares of the Company's common stock are held in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to vote, you will need the control number which appears on your proxy card.

Crown highly recommends shareholders vote electronically or by phone. Please have your control number ready while voting. The control number is located on your proxy card. Below are convenient ways for most shareholders to vote:

  • Through the Internet, via a website established for that purpose that can be found at www.proxyvote.com and following the instructions
  • Via telephone by calling 1-800-690-6903

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks. For more info, please visit: www.crownek.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Crown Electrokinetics Contact:

IR Email: info@crownek.com

SOURCE: Crown Electrokinetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772148/Crown-Urges-Shareholders-to-Vote-for-Critical-Proposals-Regarding-Nasdaq-Compliance

