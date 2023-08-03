Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023
03.08.2023 | 20:02
Armor Acquires Quantum Security, Further Strengthening Its Position in the Cloud Security and IT Risk Market

This strategic acquisition greatly enhances Armor's capabilities in cloud security and IT risk, delivering advanced solutions to its customers across US, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / Armor, a leading cybersecurity company providing cloud and hybrid cloud security solutions to businesses globally, today announced its acquisition of Quantum Security, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm that specializes in cloud automation and services. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Armor's capabilities in cloud security and IT risk, delivering advanced solutions to its customers across US, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Armor, Thursday, August 3, 2023, Press release picture

As businesses continue to move to the cloud, accelerate adoption of IoT and with the continuous advancement of AI, the traditional security measures are no longer sufficient to safeguard organizations. Armor, as a cloud-native cybersecurity company, understands the unique challenges of securing hybrid cloud and offers comprehensive and scalable security solutions to protect critical data and applications while ensuring compliance with security standards such as PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and many more. Quantum Security's expertise in cloud automation and services will complement Armor's existing capabilities and help the company deliver more comprehensive solutions to its customers.

Chris Drake, Founder and CEO of Armor, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Quantum Security to the Armor family. Their deep expertise in cloud automation and services, coupled with Armor's proven track record of providing secure cloud solutions, will enable us to offer more value to our customers and further strengthen our position in the cloud security market."

Luke Fritz, Head of Product and Engineering at Quantum Security, said, "We're excited to join the Armor team and for the opportunity to bring the cloud-native, customer-centric solutions we've built to a broader audience. We're equally excited for the technological opportunities and what we can build together - leveraging both companies' extensive experience developing solutions that simplify security and compliance."

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Armor, as the company continues to expand its capabilities and reach in the cloud security market. Armor's acquisition of Quantum Security expands its global footprint of clients and personnel and underlines its commitment to invest in research and development, as well as strategic acquisitions, to deliver advanced cloud security solutions to its customers.

About Armor

Armor is a cloud-native cybersecurity company providing cloud security & risk solutions to businesses globally. With over 2,000 businesses secured, Armor's cloud security platform offers comprehensive and scalable security solutions to protect critical data and applications. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and has offices in the United States, Europe, and now Singapore. For more information, visit www.armor.com.

Contact Information

Armor PR
Armor Corporate Communications
press@armor.com
877 262 3473

SOURCE: Armor

