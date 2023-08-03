Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - NNRF, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNRI), a leading holding company in the green circular economy, is proud to announce the launch of its official website, www.nnrfinc.com. This website will serve as a comprehensive platform for information, updates, and resources related to NNRF's innovative ventures and subsidiaries in the plasma activated water (PAW) industry.

The newly launched website reflects NNRF's commitment to driving positive change in the environmental and agricultural sectors through cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships. With a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, visitors to the website will have easy access to detailed information about NNRF's diverse portfolio of businesses.

At NNRF, we are dedicated to revolutionizing industries by harnessing the power of Plasma Activated Water (PAW) and zeolite to develop sustainable solutions for hydroponic farming, fruit and vegetable washing, disinfectant products, fertilizers, and more. Our focus on the green circular economy and mergers and acquisitions in this sector enables us to create synergies and maximize the potential for growth and impact.

The website will also highlight NNRF's subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, such as Elevate Nutraceutics, LLC, our future subsidiary Zeolite Australia Pty Ltd, and NNPZ Pty Ltd, our future joint venture corporation doing business in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Each subsidiary will play a vital role in our mission to provide innovative and eco-friendly solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future. As we continue to expand our website, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the range of products and services offered by these subsidiaries and learn how they are driving positive change in their respective industries.

Key Features of the NNRF, Inc. Website:

Company Overview: Gain insights into NNRF's mission, vision, and values, showcasing the company's dedication to promoting sustainable solutions in the PAW industry and the green circular economy.

Subsidiaries : Learn about NNRF's subsidiaries, including NNPZ Joint Venture, Zeolite Australia, BioHarvest, and Elevate Nutraceutics. Discover how each subsidiary contributes to NNRF's overall objectives and their unique products and services.

News and Updates : Stay up-to-date with the latest news, press releases, and industry insights related to NNRF and its subsidiaries. Get firsthand information about new product launches, strategic partnerships, and advancements in the PAW industry.

Investor Relations : Access important financial information, investor presentations, and corporate governance details. Stay informed about NNRF's performance, growth strategy, and opportunities for potential investors.

Contact and Support : Easily reach out to NNRF's dedicated team for inquiries, partnerships, or general support. The website provides contact information and a convenient form to ensure efficient communication.

"We are thrilled to launch our new website, which will serve as a central hub for information about our company and its subsidiaries," said Tomi Holden, CEO of NNRF, Inc. "This platform will not only showcase our innovative products and services but also demonstrate our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. We believe that by leveraging the power of PAW and zeolite, we can make a significant positive impact on various industries and contribute to a greener future."

To learn more about NNRF, Inc. and its subsidiaries, please visit www.nnrfinc.com. Stay tuned for updates on our latest initiatives, partnerships, and product developments.

About NNRF, Inc.: NNRF, Inc. is a leading holding company in the green circular economy, focused on leveraging Plasma Activated Water (PAW) and zeolite technologies to develop sustainable solutions for various industries. With a current and future portfolio of subsidiaries and joint ventures including Elevate Nutraceutics, LLC, Zeolite Australia Pty Ltd and NNPZ Pty Ltd, NNRF aims to drive innovation and positive environmental impact through strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@nnrfinc.com

