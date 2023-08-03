Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2023) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Le Dressay as a director of the Company.

Mr. Le Dressay is a lawyer with 38 years of experience as a Barrister conducting trials and appeals, and he has a law practice in Vancouver, British Columbia. He is a graduate of the University of Regina, Bachelor of Arts Honours (with High Honours), and Master of Arts (1981). Mr. Le Dressay graduated from the University of Saskatchewan, Bachelor of Laws (with distinction) in 1984 and was admitted to the Law Society of British Columbia in 1985, and to the State Bar of Arizona in 2004. He was a college instructor at Langara College in Vancouver, B.C. from 2006 to 2015 teaching Business Law and International Law. He is a member of the Canadian Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, states, "Dan's extensive background in securities law, capital markets, and the mining and exploration sector is a valuable asset that we eagerly anticipate utilizing as we advance our Treaty Creek gold and copper project. Our association with Dan spans several years, during which we have collaborated closely, and we are keen to tap into his insights at the board level. I look forward to Daniel's future involvements as he brings a unique facet of expertise that aligns seamlessly with our current board. His knowledge in legal matters, permitting processes, and compliance intricacies enriches our collective understanding of the business landscape, and we look forward to the insight he will contribute to our endeavors."

The Company also announces the resignation of Natalie Senger as a director of the Company to focus on her current role as VP of Resource Development of Tudor Gold.

Ken Konkin comments, "Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank Natalie for her dedicated commitment and valuable contributions during her tenure on the Board. I look forward to continuing our ongoing collaboration and the opportunity to harness her extensive wealth of knowledge and experience. I am confident her industry experience and expertise will undoubtedly prove invaluable not only in enhancing the technical aspects of the Treaty Creek Project but also as a very important member of our Management Team."

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine to the southeast.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176063