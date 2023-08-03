Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Jetzt große Hoffnung für Alzheimer- & Parkinson-PatientInnen! Sommerrallye bei dieser Aktie erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSHS | ISIN: US1920031010 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.08.23
22:00 Uhr
1,390 US-Dollar
-0,080
-5,44 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELESIS BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELESIS BIO INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2023 | 23:11
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telesis Bio to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 10, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023(Nasdaq: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

The press release and live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor section of Telesis Bio's website at https://ir.telesisbio.com/. The conference call can be accessed by registering at this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5027491b111b49a6a5d05999b6cf5bb6approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available shortly after the live event and archived on the Investorssection of the Telesis Bio website for at least 30 days.

About Telesis Bio
Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity's greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

Contact:
Jen Carroll
Vice President of Investor Relations
jen.carroll@telesisbio.com



Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.